The state would sell the historic State Office Building and two other large Downtown office buildings under a plan unveiled Wednesday by Gov. Tony Evers' administration to reduce state government's Madison footprint by more than a quarter.

The Department of Administration's updated "Vision 2030" strategic plan proposes consolidating several Madison-based state agencies and offices and selling the properties, which account for more than 813,000 square feet of state-owned space. Doing so would save the state roughly $446 million in deferred maintenance costs that would otherwise be needed to update the aging buildings, according to the plan.

The moves, which would shrink state government's real estate space in Madison by 28%, is a "win-win for taxpayers and state workers," Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said in a statement Wednesday.

“It fosters a flexible, mobile work environment that will support our state workforce, optimizes our building and energy footprint, and improves access for the public while delivering taxpayer savings," Blumenfeld added.

Approximately 3,800 state employees would be affected by the Madison relocations, according to the department.

The proposal, which would need to be approved as part of the state's capital budget, updates the Evers' administration's initial plan unveiled in 2021 to consolidate state office spaces, reduce the state's physical footprint and increase remote work opportunities, which arose as a crucial option for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan also builds on efforts laid out in the previous "Vision 2030" proposal to lessen Madison's central role in state government. That plan included a goal to increase the number of state employees living outside the city of Madison by at least 5% by 2030 through increased work-from-home options when conditions allow.

"This new strategy will bolster our recruiting capacity, bring in top talent, and make our workforce more reflective of the entire state population and the people we serve," according to the updated plan.

Last month, Republican lawmakers on the Legislature's audit committee directed the Legislative Audit Bureau to review work-at-home arrangements provided to state employees, many of which have been offered since early 2020. Some Republicans have criticized ongoing work-from-home options as unnecessary and have questioned their impact on customer service and productivity.

The audit is tentatively slated to be completed sometime this fall.

Rep. Robert Wittke, co-chair of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and a member of the Building Commission, said lawmakers will take a look at the proposal as well as the audit to see how state buildings are being used as well as the costs, risks and potential impacts on customer service.

Wittke, R-Racine, added that any decisions on whether to grant the request to relocate agencies and sell buildings will take time.

“As with many of the processes of government, turning that aircraft carrier takes a lot longer than just turning on a dime," he said. "I’m sure this will continue to get conversation as we go through the session.”

Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, co-chair of the state budget committee, said that body would also evaluate the proposal "to ensure it better serves Wisconsinites and improves agency services that have been failing to meet the needs of our state.”

Madison buildings

In Madison, the plan proposes the closure of three buildings, all of which are located blocks from the Capitol building.

The plan proposes closure of the State Education Building, also known as GEF 3 — which houses the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, Department of Public Instruction and the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board — at 125 S. Webster St. Under the plan, OCI's offices would relocate to the State Administration Building, at 101 E. Wilson St., while DPI and the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board would relocate to the Tommy G. Thompson Center at 201 W. Washington St.

The project has an estimated timeline of 12-18 months and is expected to cost about $600,000 for renovations at existing buildings to accommodate the relocated departments. DOA estimates the state would save $93.3 million in avoided renovation costs needed at the State Education Building.

The proposal would also relocate the Department of Natural Resources from the State Natural Resources Building, also known as GEF 2, at 101 S. Webster St., to the Hill Farms State Office Building, more than 4 miles west at 4822 Madison Yards Way. Relocating the DNR offices would cost about $1.7 million but would save an estimated $124 million in avoided renovation and upgrades to the existing building. The project has an estimated timeline of 30-36 months.

Lastly, the proposal would relocate the state Department of Health Services from the State Office Building at 1 W. Wilson St. to the State Labor Building, also known as GEF 1, which houses the state Department of Workforce Development, at 201 E. Washington Ave. The project has an estimated timeline of 48-54 months and would cost about $600,000, according to the state.

The State Office Building, which was built in three phases between 1930 and 1959, would be sold, saving the state an estimated $228.7 million in needed upgrades to the building.

Unlike GEF 2 and 3, the Art Deco-style State Office Building is listed on state and national Registers of Historic Places.

"A chunk of Gotham in downtown Madison, the State Office Building looks more massive than it actually is, thanks to its cubic form, gray granite walls, and soaring columns of windows, alternating with slender stone pilasters," according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Under state law, the state would be required to include a conservation easement as part of the sale of the property to ensure the building's preservation, Madison's preservation planner Heather Bailey said.

"This is an excellent opportunity for a developer to make use of both Federal and State Preservation Tax credits to adapt this iconic downtown building for a new use," Bailey said. "I look forward to seeing what comes next for this property."

While the proposal still has a ways to go to reach fruition, Matt Mikolajewski, Madison’s economic development director, said all three Madison buildings are located on prime Downtown property, primarily GEF 2 and 3, which are located near other recent or pending projects.

“That side of the square is well-poised for redevelopment," Mikolajewski said, noting that the city has not done any formal planning for those sites.

Mikolajewski said the Downtown blocks that house GEF 2 and 3 could accommodate "dense, intensive uses," and the city's height map would allow for development up to the Capitol height limit.

"These blocks can certainly accommodate very large buildings," he added.

Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison, Inc., said reducing the state's real estate footprint in Madison would "dramatically change Downtown, creating new potential uses, including more badly needed housing, modern commercial spaces and additional amenities to attract people to our center city."

Other Madison proposals in the plan include: moving IT staff for the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene from leased space into the State Agriculture Building at 2811 Agriculture Drive; and relocating the Wisconsin Technical College System Board from the Hill Farms DEL Complex to the Hill Farms State Office Building.

The proposal calls for consolidating office space in Milwaukee, too. Plans call for constructing an office building on state-owned land at 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue to house those working at the Milwaukee State Office Building on North Sixth Street. The project would save the state almost $96 million in renovation costs at the existing building, which already has inadequate space for public parking.

Other relocations have already taken place or are currently underway since the "Vision 2030" plan was first unveiled two years ago. The state DHS' Milwaukee Enrollment Services Center was relocated in 2022 to better improve safety, security and access concerns.

Last March, the state sold the Department of Natural Resources' southeast regional office building in Milwaukee for about $1.6 million. Plans are underway to redevelop the site into an arts and cultural center.

State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman contributed to this report.