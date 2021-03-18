State moving forward with unemployment system updates, plans to offer 24-hour claims service

Department Secretary Amy Pechacek said it can take more than a year to identify the requirements for a system update of this scale, but added that DWD is on "an aggressive timeline to begin a full-scale modernization of the UI system, so we’ve worked to start this project as quickly as possible."

"Building on DWD's success over the past four months, we are taking a nimbler approach to modernization that can provide faster results with the federal funding that is available," Pechacek said in a statement.

The department on Tuesday signed a $1.2 million contract with an organization called 18F to being developing specific update requirements and build requests for proposals from potential vendors for the next phase of modernization efforts.

Evers last month signed legislation to allow DWD to begin seeking bids from companies for updates to the unemployment insurance system, which has been estimated to cost at least $80 million.