State of Wisconsin Investment Board director David Villa dies at age 66

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) executive director and chief investment officer David Villa died Saturday at age 66.

Villa joined SWIB, which manages the $120 billion Wisconsin Retirement System, in 2006 as the chief investment officer and rose to the role of executive director in 2018.

"David provided visionary leadership and the strategic direction to forge a stronger and more certain future for thousands of Wisconsin retirees,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

“SWIB and the State of Wisconsin have lost a visionary leader and a devoted public servant,” board of trustees chair David Stein said. “For 15 years, David worked tirelessly to build an organization committed to helping Wisconsin’s public sector employees to retire in dignity.”

“It was an honor and a privilege to work alongside David,” added Stein. “With his talent, he could have gone anywhere, but he cared so much about SWIB’s mission and beneficiaries that he always felt there was more to do and more to accomplish here in Wisconsin. He will be greatly missed.”