State offering $100 to those to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Labor Day

Wisconsin residents who receive the first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks will be eligible for a $100 gift card, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

Evers said in a statement the $100 Visa gift cards will be offered to anyone age 12 and older who receives a first dose of any coronavirus vaccine from a Wisconsin provider between August 20 and September 6. The Democratic governor's announcement comes as schools across the state prepare to hold in-person classes while cases rise statewide, due in large part to COVID-19's more contagious delta variant.

The state's new vaccine incentive program, which will be funded using federal coronavirus stimulus dollars, was announced the same day that the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

“From now through Labor Day, if you’re a Wisconsin resident and you get your first COVID-19 shot here in the state, you will get $100 bucks," Evers said. "It’s that simple: get vaccinated, get $100. I'm calling on all eligible Wisconsinites who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine yet to step up, roll up their sleeve, and do their part to help protect our state and put an end to COVID-19.”