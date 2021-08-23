State offers $100 incentive to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Labor Day

In addition to getting a first shot of vaccine, individuals will need to fill out a form available at 100.wisconsin.gov to verify their first dose. Gift cards may take up to six weeks to be mailed to participants.

State officials said the $100 Covid-19 Vaccine Reward Program aims to address the financial barriers faced by some to getting a vaccine and increase inoculations among those who have yet to get vaccinated.

"Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect yourself from getting hospitalized or dying from the virus, and Gov. Evers’ new $100 vaccination incentive reward program will give Wisconsinites in every part of our state yet another reason to get vaccinated," Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said in a statement.

The vaccination reporting requirement for state employees, which started Monday, is another effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The new policy does not force state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but requires them to upload documents showing whether or not they've gotten the shot. The deadline to do so is Sept. 9.