State Parole Commission chair John Tate resigns at the request of Gov. Tony Evers

At the request of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Parole Commission's leader resigned Friday following mounting Republican criticism over the commission's plans to parole a man who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife to death — parole that was later rescinded.

John Tate, the commission's chairman, submitted his resignation "effective end-of-business" Friday, according to a resignation letter provided to the Wisconsin State Journal. Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback confirmed that the governor had asked for and received Tate's resignation.

"In my time as Chair-designee, I have given my best effort to be fair, just, and understanding," Tate said in his resignation letter. "Fair, in working to ensure that everyone who has a voice in the parole process is equally heard. Just, in adhering to the statutory and administrative guidelines of parole, and using evidence-based practices; not being driven by politics or public perception. And understanding that everyone has a unique perspective and a personal experience that matters."

Several Republican gubernatorial candidates, including Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and Tim Michels have all criticized the commission's initial plans to parole 54-year-old Douglas Balsewicz, who was set to be released from prison last month after serving less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence for the 1997 stabbing death of his wife, Johanna Balsewicz.

After meeting with Balsewicz's family in the state Capitol last month, Evers sent a letter to Tate asking him to reconsider the convicted murderer's parole. Evers lacks the power to rescind a convict's parole on his own.

Tate had initially said it was extremely unlikely Balsewicz's parole would be revoked unless he did something to warrant it. Tate, who is president of the Racine City Council, said doing so would likely lead to a lawsuit that the state would lose.

However, Tate later said he understood the governor's concerns about the lack of victim input and he rescinded Balsewicz's parole.

Tate did not reference the specific incident in his resignation letter, but said, "When I was first appointed to this position, I was told by many this was the most difficult job in the State."

"The difficulty could not be understated, as no parole decision is easy and no decision can ever truly satisfy all interested parties," he added.

Former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch said in a statement Friday Tate "deserved to be fired long ago."

"It shouldn’t take the pressure of an election year for Evers to finally make the right decision," Kleefisch said.

"Tate’s gone as of this afternoon," Nicholson said in a tweet. "One down, and now we’re coming for you (Evers)."

Evers' office did not immediately comment on Tate's resignation Friday.

Balsewicz was first eligible for parole in 2017 and was denied. The Wisconsin Parole Commission said in a statement that he came before the panel for a fifth review on April 14.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0