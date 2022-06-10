 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Parole Commission chair John Tate resigns at the request of Gov. Tony Evers

  • Updated
  • 0

At the request of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Parole Commission's leader resigned Friday following mounting Republican criticism over the commission's plans to parole a man who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife to death — parole that was later rescinded.

John Tate, the commission's chairman, submitted his resignation "effective end-of-business" Friday, according to a resignation letter provided to the Wisconsin State Journal. Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback confirmed that the governor had asked for and received Tate's resignation.

"In my time as Chair-designee, I have given my best effort to be fair, just, and understanding," Tate said in his resignation letter. "Fair, in working to ensure that everyone who has a voice in the parole process is equally heard. Just, in adhering to the statutory and administrative guidelines of parole, and using evidence-based practices; not being driven by politics or public perception. And understanding that everyone has a unique perspective and a personal experience that matters."

People are also reading…

Several Republican gubernatorial candidates, including Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and Tim Michels have all criticized the commission's initial plans to parole 54-year-old Douglas Balsewicz, who was set to be released from prison last month after serving less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence for the 1997 stabbing death of his wife, Johanna Balsewicz.

After meeting with Balsewicz's family in the state Capitol last month, Evers sent a letter to Tate asking him to reconsider the convicted murderer's parole. Evers lacks the power to rescind a convict's parole on his own.

John Tate II

Tate

Tate had initially said it was extremely unlikely Balsewicz's parole would be revoked unless he did something to warrant it. Tate, who is president of the Racine City Council, said doing so would likely lead to a lawsuit that the state would lose.

However, Tate later said he understood the governor's concerns about the lack of victim input and he rescinded Balsewicz's parole.

Tate did not reference the specific incident in his resignation letter, but said, "When I was first appointed to this position, I was told by many this was the most difficult job in the State."

"The difficulty could not be understated, as no parole decision is easy and no decision can ever truly satisfy all interested parties," he added.

Former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch said in a statement Friday Tate "deserved to be fired long ago."

"It shouldn’t take the pressure of an election year for Evers to finally make the right decision," Kleefisch said.

"Tate’s gone as of this afternoon," Nicholson said in a tweet. "One down, and now we’re coming for you (Evers)."

Evers' office did not immediately comment on Tate's resignation Friday.

Balsewicz was first eligible for parole in 2017 and was denied. The Wisconsin Parole Commission said in a statement that he came before the panel for a fifth review on April 14.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Govt-and-politics
topical

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Govt-and-politics
topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
State and Regional
topical alert

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • ELIZABETH BEYER
  • 0

The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Govt-and-politics
topical featured

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • EMILY HAMER and LUCAS ROBINSON Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
State and Regional
topical alert featured

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
Govt-and-politics
alert featured

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan under Taliban rule: 90% of the population now living below the poverty line

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News