State projects $1.7 billion surplus at end of current budget cycle

Wisconsin's current budget cycle is projected to end in two years with about $1.6 billion left over, one of the largest surpluses in recent memory.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau published a report on Monday estimating that the current two-year budget — which Republican lawmakers passed in June and Gov. Tony Evers signed into law — will produce a roughly $1.7 billion surplus in June of 2023, when the budget expires.

LFB director Bob Lang said the figure is one of the highest in recent memory. Having money left over at the end of the budget cycle provides lawmakers with more spending or tax cut opportunities in future budget cycles.

If the same budget were theoretically in place through the next 2023-2025 budget cycle, Wisconsin would end the cycle in June of 2025 with about $1 billion leftover, the largest surplus over the past 10 two-year budget cycles, according to the LFB.

The general fund estimates are subject to change as economic forecasts change over the next two years.