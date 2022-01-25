State projects $3.8 billion general fund balance at close of biennium

Wisconsin is projected to close out the current biennium with more than $3.8 billion in the state's general fund — more than $2.8 billion higher than previously estimated, the state's nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported Tuesday.

The bulk of the state's increased revenue stems from an estimated $2.5 billion increase in tax collections by the end of the state's two-year budget cycle in the summer of 2023. Other factors include a roughly $33 million increase in department revenues and an almost $340 million decrease in net appropriations.

The projected surplus was also spurred by a massive influx of federal dollars pumped into the state during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Republican leaders were quick to note their plan to use the funds to implement future tax cuts, rather than on increased spending on state services as Democratic lawmakers have proposed.

“We will not be foolish with these tax dollars by spending them into the future," Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in a statement. "Rather, we will focus on further tax relief in the next budget to continue our state on a positive trajectory and ensure the long-term health of the state budget and, more importantly, family budgets.”

The Republican co-chairs of the state's budget committee Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said in a joint statement the projected surplus could be attributed to "a decade of responsible budgeting and significant tax cuts by Republicans have produced extraordinary results."

Traditionally, half of the state's projected surplus gets deposited into the state's budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of emergency. However, the bureau reports that, since the rainy day fund's balance of more than $1.7 billion exceeds 5% of the estimated general fund expenditures, none of the surplus will be deposited into the emergency account.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0