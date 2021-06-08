State projects $4.4B more in tax revenue by mid-2023 following 'unprecedented' tax collections

Following "unprecedented" tax collections, Wisconsin is projected to take in $4.4 billion more than what was previously estimated in general fund tax revenue by mid-2023, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported Tuesday.

The new projections open up massive opportunities as the GOP-led budget committee looks to finalize the 2021-23 biennial budget by the end of the month. Republicans have expressed interest in largescale tax cuts, while Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called for additional funding for K-12 education and other programs.

Based on the budget committee's actions through Monday, it was estimated the state would have a general fund balance of about $2.08 billion by the end of the 2021-23 biennium. That balance is now projected to reach more than $5.8 billion by July 2023, not including the $2.5 billion in coronavirus funding coming to Wisconsin through the latest stimulus package.

“The scale of this surplus means now is the time to build upon bipartisan proposals to reduce the tax burden for the middle class," committee member Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, said in a statement. "By eliminating entire tax brackets and categories, we can return a portion of this unprecedented surplus to the taxpayers, set the stage for even more long-term economic growth, and continue showing that lower taxes means higher revenues.”