State projects more than $6.5 billion surplus, highest in Wisconsin history

Wisconsin's financial outlook appears even rosier than previously projected, with the state Department of Administration on Monday estimating the state's general fund balance could surpass $6.5 billion by summer.

The surplus promises to be a major factor in the legislative session that starts in January, as lawmakers take up the next two-year budget.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has already called for increased spending on public schools, though such proposals face significant headwinds in the GOP-controlled state Legislature. Republicans, who hold majorities in the Assembly and Senate, have said they plan to use a portion of the state's surplus to provide tax cuts. Evers has also pushed for some level of tax cut next year.

Updated projections released by the DOA underscore how increased state revenue over the course of the next two-year state budget is expected to result in a record-high general fund balance of more than $6.57 billion by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. That balance does not include the state's more than $1.7 billion budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be used in times of emergency.

“Wisconsin is currently in the strongest financial position we’ve ever been with unemployment at historic lows and a strong pandemic recovery that has helped new businesses open on Main Streets in every county,” Evers said.

Based on current projections, Wisconsin's general fund balance is estimated to reach more than $8.4 billion by July 1, 2024, and more than $9.7 billion by July 1, 2025, according to DOA.

Evers added the latest projection and "unprecedented surplus presents an unprecedented opportunity to make critical investments in Wisconsinites and the future of our state.”

But the chairs of the Legislature's budget committee — Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green — said Monday that "we must be mindful that the surplus is due, in part, to a massive increase in tax collections."

"This is not good news for taxpayers," the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “The projected balance does not give the governor a blank check as he puts together his budget proposal. Instead, it gives us flexibility to fund the programs and agencies that are necessary for prosperity in Wisconsin while cutting taxes to benefit all Wisconsin taxpayers.”

Evers, who won a second term as governor earlier this month, will present his 2023-25 biennial budget proposal early next year, which will then go to the Legislature starting with the powerful budget committee. The committee largely scrapped Evers' 2021-23 budget proposal and started from scratch, ultimately approving the state's $87.3 billion budget, which Evers signed last year.

Even with nearly $1 billion in income tax cuts in the current budget, overall state tax revenues have increased by more than $975 million in the current fiscal year, according to DOA.

Evers has already proposed spending nearly $2 billion more on public schools in the next budget.