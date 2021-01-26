State revenue projections more than $1 billion higher than November estimate

While the latest projections signal good news for the state as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers prepares to deliver his 2021-23 biennial budget proposal on Feb. 16, it remains unclear what the next budget will entail. Despite relatively strong state revenues, fiscal experts have cautioned lawmakers to anticipate a very different economy moving forward.

In a joint statement, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who are co-chairmen of the state's powerful budget committee, said, "while this is good news, Republicans in the legislature are well aware that our friends and neighbors across the state are struggling."

"Businesses have closed, jobs have been lost, and Wisconsin families have been through tough times over the last year," the legislators said. "That is why it is imperative that the next state budget ensures we spend within our means while also funding our priorities, something Wisconsin businesses and families have to do every single day.”

The state DOA said in a November agency budget requests report that “it is unlikely all budget requests from state agencies” will be approved. Earlier last year, Evers’ administration reported state agencies were cutting $300 million from their current budgets to account for losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

