State rules committee to vote to require creation of rules for drop boxes, absentee ballot info

A legislative committee with the power to OK administrative rules will vote Monday on whether to force the state elections commission to quickly create rules for absentee ballot drop boxes and to clarify what missing information clerks can fill in on absentee ballot envelopes.

The scheduled votes by members of the GOP-led Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, which will be cast via paper ballot, come after the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously voted last month to begin the lengthy process of creating administrative rules for ballot drop boxes and how to address errors on absentee ballot envelopes.

Committee co-chairman Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, requested the motions last week, which would require the commission to submit emergency rules within 30 days or cease issuing guidance on the two practices. The committee's Assembly co-chairman Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, said last week Assembly Republicans on the committee had not discussed the proposal, but Monday's scheduled votes seem to indicate the motions may have enough support to pass the Republican-led committee.

State statutes do not address the use of ballot drop boxes, although the commission issued guidance in early 2020 to allow election clerks to make use of them. The boxes were widely used in the state that year as an alternative for voters worried that, with the crush of absentee ballots during the pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery, their ballots might not make it back before Election Day.

The commission also approved guidance in 2016 allowing clerks to correct common errors on absentee ballot envelopes, such as missing ZIP codes or address information entered on the wrong line.

The commission voted in early December to begin the administrative rule-making process, which can take as long as 13 months to complete and requires approval from the governor and the rules committee. Two of the commission's votes, both of which passed unanimously, directed staff to sketch out proposed rules for what type of missing information clerks can fill in on absentee ballot envelopes and the use of ballot drop boxes, based on current guidance.

Nass' motions join a growing list of Republican scrutiny over the six-member commission, its nonpartisan administrator Meagan Wolfe and other aspects of Wisconsin's 2020 election — for which no evidence of widespread fraud has been discovered.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in November several members of the commission should "probably" be criminally charged for voting in 2020 not to send special voting deputies to nursing homes and instead mail absentee ballots to voters in those facilities. The commission made the decision, at first unanimously, in public meetings after several nursing homes barred voting deputies for fear of spreading COVID-19 to residents.

Close to a dozen Republicans, including Vos, have also called on Wolfe to resign from her post.

Mark Thomsen, a Democratic appointee on the commission, on Thursday described Republican efforts as an attempt to "overwhelm, undermine and ultimately destroy the nonpartisan nature of elections" in Wisconsin as state and local officials try to prepare for the February spring primary and April spring election.

"Either (Wolfe) can get ready for the elections or she can respond to these requests that are nothing but harassing," Thomsen said. "The reality is they’re trying to overwhelm people and get them to quit and demoralize them. They want Meagan Wolfe out so they can appoint a new administrator, and they want to do it before November."

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg said this week Senate Republicans plan to reintroduce a handful of election-related measures — some similar to bills vetoed last year by Gov. Tony Evers — that would place restrictions on absentee ballots, among other measures.

LeMahieu also told the Associated Press he believes changes to the elections commission are needed but added he does not support weakening or dissolving the agency, as some Republicans have suggested.

“Yes, I’m frustrated with some of the things the commission has done over the last couple of years, but that doesn’t mean that blowing it up is the right thing to do unless you know what the alternative is," he told the Associated Press Wednesday.

Reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud but did lead to recommendations on how elections can be improved. A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Vos last year hired former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman to lead a GOP-ordered review of the election. In addition, Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, chairperson of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, last month requested from the commission a wide array of election-related records, which Wolfe said would include "hundreds of millions of data points."

The elections commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

