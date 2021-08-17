State Sen. André Jacque, critic of mask and vaccine mandates, hospitalized with COVID-19

Jacque said in the email that some of his family members also tested positive for the virus. Jacque, 40, has six children, including an infant.

Jacque said in the email that he was at the hospital with pneumonia, but did not say if he had been admitted. Jacque said he has had pneumonia before but did not immediately say whether it was diagnosed as COVID-19 pneumonia.

Jacque said he was "largely asymptomatic with the exception of fatigue, which I had been feeling more of since the baby arrived. Fatigue has been a long-standing health concern of mine but otherwise I had good health readings when I tested positive."

His office did not immediately respond to questions about whether Jacque was vaccinated.