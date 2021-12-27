 Skip to main content
State Sen. Lena Taylor now plans to run for Milwaukee mayor

MILWAUKEE — Democratic state Sen. Lena Taylor has a new political goal after dropping her bid for lieutenant governor: becoming mayor of Milwaukee.

Taylor announced Dec. 23 she was suspending her campaign for lieutenant governor. She told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Saturday that she plans to file paperwork to run for the mayor's post.

Seven other candidates are already in the race to replace Tom Barrett, who resigned last week to become U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. The field includes Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic and former Ald. Bob Donovan.

A primary is set for Feb. 15 with the general election scheduled for April 5.

Taylor ran for mayor in 2020. Barrett defeated her by a wide margin in the general election.

Sen. Lena Taylor

Taylor

 MICHELLE STOCKER, THE CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
