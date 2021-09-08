State Sen. Steve Nass asks GOP leaders to sue UW System over COVID-19 policies

Sen. Steve Nass asked the Legislature's Republican leaders Tuesday to sue the University of Wisconsin System after system officials refused to submit their COVID-19 protocols to his committee for approval.

Nass sent a letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu demanding they file a lawsuit forcing system leaders to submit their policies to the Legislature's rules committee. Nass, a Republican and longtime UW critic, co-chairs the committee.

It's unclear what Vos and LeMahieu might do next. Their aides didn't immediately respond to messages and at least two Republican lawmakers — Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, Vos' second-in-command, and Sen. Robert Cowles — oppose any legal action.

UW System President Tommy Thompson has called for UW campuses to hold at least 75% of their classes in person this semester. The schools have implemented a range of protocols to meet that goal, including mask and testing mandates.