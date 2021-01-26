State Senate to vote on elimination of Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate

The Wisconsin Legislature will take up a vote on Tuesday to repeal Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate — a proposal already lambasted by state Democrats and public health officials.

The Senate will take up the joint resolution, which has been cosponsored by 29 state Republicans, at 1 p.m. Tuesday. However, Republican leaders in the Assembly have not sponsored the resolution.

As a joint resolution, the item just needs to pass both chambers and does not require the governor's approval.

The Assembly on Tuesday also plans to discuss a COVID-19 response bill passed by the Senate — that Evers has supported. If amended, the measure would head back to the Senate. The GOP-led Legislature has not passed any pandemic-related measure since April.

The proposal passed by the Senate would limit liability for COVID-19 claims against employers, schools, public health care providers and local governments. It also would extend the state's one-week waiting period waiver for unemployment benefits and allow for Medicaid coverage for COVID-19 testing and vaccines.