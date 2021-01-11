State Senate unveils pared-back COVID-19 response package

The Wisconsin Senate on Monday unveiled its own version of a COVID-19 relief bill, keeping many provisions included in the Assembly and the governor's versions, but dropping some controversial aspects, such as barring mandatory vaccinations and placing limits on local health officers' ability to authorize public health restrictions.
The bill, which is expected to receive a floor vote on Tuesday, received a public hearing Monday morning and was approved by the Senate Committee on Organization 3-2, with Democrats opposed. It comes after the Republican-controlled Assembly passed its own version of COVID-19 relief legislation last week that faced potential roadblocks from both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Senate Republicans.
If the Senate passes the legislation Tuesday, Evers and Assembly Republicans would need to agree upon which version, if any, will receive support from all three branches.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, told WISN-TV's "Upfront" over the weekend that the Senate's goal with its COVID-19 package is getting it signed by the governor.
"The bill that the Assembly brought forward is a good bill, but what what we’re looking to do in the Senate is find a bill, and this is our goal all along, is to find a bill that we’re confident that the governor will sign so that way we can get that bill done for the state of Wisconsin," LeMaheiu said.
Despite nixing some controversial aspects of the bill passed by the Assembly, the Senate version still includes some provisions included in the Assembly version, such as COVID-19 liability protections, which have sparked concerns among some Democrats worried it may cause businesses to cast aside COVID-19 prevention measures, such as requiring masks in stores.
The bill, like the Assembly version, also includes an extension of state's suspension of the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.
The Senate bill scraps some of the most controversial aspects of the Assembly's bill that would bar mandatory vaccinations, prevent local health officers from issuing coronavirus restrictions for more than two business days unless extended for up to 14 days by the local governing body, temporarily relax restrictions for K-12 students seeking open enrollment at another school district and require two-thirds approval by school boards in order for schools to offer virtual instruction.
In an amendment, the Assembly later changed the bill language surrounding virtual instruction, and would instead require that schools receive two-thirds approval from school boards to extend virtual instruction beyond two weeks.
It also drops a provision Evers has adamantly opposed giving the Republican-controlled Legislature authority over how future COVID-19 federal aid dollars are spent. And it no longer includes an Assembly provision that would prohibit the Department of Health Services from closing or forbidding public gatherings in places of worship to control outbreaks of disease.
Like the Assembly bill, the Senate version requires the Department of Workforce Development to address a backlog of unemployment insurance claims and extend until March 14 the suspension of the one-week waiting period for UI benefits.
The package, like the Assembly version, does contain some measures in the compromise bill proposed by the governor, including allowing the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee to transfer $100 million in certain appropriations for COVID-19 expenses. The bill, like Evers’ proposal, also allows the coverage of vaccinations under SeniorCare.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said the Senate's version extends more than a dozen provisions passed in the COVID-19 package the Legislature passed last year, and a handful that were proposed in the governor's draft in December.