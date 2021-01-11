State Senate unveils pared-back COVID-19 response package

The Wisconsin Senate on Monday unveiled its own version of a COVID-19 relief bill, keeping many provisions included in the Assembly and the governor's versions, but dropping some controversial aspects, such as barring mandatory vaccinations and placing limits on local health officers' ability to authorize public health restrictions.

The bill, which is expected to receive a floor vote on Tuesday, received a public hearing Monday morning and was approved by the Senate Committee on Organization 3-2, with Democrats opposed. It comes after the Republican-controlled Assembly passed its own version of COVID-19 relief legislation last week that faced potential roadblocks from both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Senate Republicans.

If the Senate passes the legislation Tuesday, Evers and Assembly Republicans would need to agree upon which version, if any, will receive support from all three branches.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, told WISN-TV's "Upfront" over the weekend that the Senate's goal with its COVID-19 package is getting it signed by the governor.