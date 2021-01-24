State shifts site for proposed $120 million Wisconsin Historical Society museum

“The use of a state-owned site would reduce complexity and risk for the museum providing increased control over planning, design and timeline,” Overland said. “This year has shown us the importance of historians, history centers and museums as stewards of state and national history and we look forward to creating a new regional destination in Wisconsin.”

Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the former and new preferred sites, said the new location avoids complexities of a public-private partnership and historic preservation challenges. If the original plan went forward, the historic, nine-story Churchill Building, 16 N. Carroll St., owned by Hovde, the city’s first “skyscraper” built in the neoclassical revival style in 1915, would likely have been razed.

“I believe the new site is an exciting location for the new Historical Society museum and perhaps even a new Veterans Museum,” Verveer said. “It’s as close as you can get to Capitol Square without being on Capitol Square. I don’t see any controversy in redeveloping the GEF 1 building, especially for a significant public project.”

Former Govs. Tommy Thompson, a Republican, and Jim Doyle, a Democrat, who serve as co-chairs for the private fundraising campaign, endorsed the new preferred site.