State Supreme Court adopts GOP-drawn legislative maps

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday to adopt Republican-drawn legislative maps for the state's next 10-year political boundaries after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, which the state's high court had initially approved.

The state Supreme Court issued a 4-3 decision, with Justice Brian Hagedorn joining fellow conservatives on the court, in favor of maps drawn by legislative Republicans, which the majority determined to be "race neutral." Hagedorn, who was expected to be the deciding vote in the ruling, had previously sided with the court's three liberal justices in favor of Evers' maps.

The country's highest court rejected the Democratic governor's legislative maps last month, kicking the matter back to the state court. The federal court ruled March 23 that the state Supreme Court did not properly determine whether Evers’ maps, which create a new, seventh Black majority Assembly district in Milwaukee, complied with the federal Voting Rights Act.

The U.S. Supreme Court order stipulated that the state's high court was free to take additional evidence if it prefers to reconsider Evers’ maps, but “any new analysis, however, must comply with our equal protection jurisprudence.”

Writing for the majority on Friday, conservative Chief Justice Annette Ziegler said the court found insufficient evidence "to justify drawing state legislative districts on the basis of race."

"The maps proposed by the Wisconsin Legislature are race neutral. The Legislature's maps comply with the Equal Protection Clause, along with all other applicable federal and state legal requirements," Ziegler wrote. "Further, the Legislature's maps exhibit minimal changes to the existing maps, in accordance with the least change approach we adopted."

The ongoing battle over Wisconsin's next 10-year political maps began when Evers vetoed GOP-drawn boundaries in mid-November. The governor had championed boundaries drawn by the People’s Maps Commission, but a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling last year that the next maps must include minimal changes to existing boundaries forced the governor to draw and submit new districts.

Liberal justice Jill Karofsky wrote in dissent that the case has been "nothing short of an odyssey — a long wandering marked by many changes in fortune."

"Like all odysseys, the travelers (this court) have had to make several navigational decisions along the way; unfortunately, we have taken numerous wrong turns," Karofsky wrote. "The sum total of all that misdirection now leads us to the legally unacceptable maps submitted by the Legislature."

The state Supreme Court eventually adopted maps drawn by Evers, which maintained, but reduced, GOP majorities in the Legislature, but Republican lawmakers appealed to the federal court — with a focus on Evers’ decision to add a seventh majority-Black Assembly district in Milwaukee, which Republicans said would dilute the Black majority in the six existing districts. The Legislature argued the state's high court never decided whether the seventh district was required by the Voting Rights Act.

The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the state court did not properly consider “whether a race-neutral alternative that did not add a seventh majority-black district would deny black voters equal political opportunity" and sent the matter back to the state court.

The Republican-drawn maps chosen Friday reduce the number of Black majority Assembly districts from six to five.

"Without any legal basis or precedent, and ignoring a decision they made just a month ago, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is showing its true colors: political gain over judicial fairness," Fair Elections Project Director Sachin Chheda said in a statement Friday. “Time and time again, our high courts have let the people of Wisconsin down."

The court's latest ruling will almost certainly be appealed, but with the Aug. 9 primary less than four months away, it's likely the GOP-drawn maps will be used in this fall's midterm. Future legal challenges could result in additional changes leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2011, Republicans, working in secretive conditions, drew maps that packed Democratic voters into lopsided districts and spread out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities. The maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.

Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate. Five of the state’s eight congressional districts are held by Republicans.

