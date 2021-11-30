State Supreme Court sides with GOP proposal for 'least-change' approach to redistricting

In a 4-3 ruling Tuesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed with Republicans that the state's political maps for the next decade be drawn with minimal changes to the existing boundaries, increasing the likelihood of a sustained GOP legislative majority for the next 10 years.

The court's conservative majority also said it will not consider partisan balance when drawing legislative maps, and instead ruled that like the U.S. Supreme Court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has no standard to judge whether maps present an unfair partisan advantage.

The court has not issued a final ruling on the state's next legislative and congressional boundaries, but Tuesday's ruling provides an initial victory for Republicans seeking to minimize drastic changes to maps they drew in secret in 2011.

Writing for the majority, Justice Rebecca Bradley said maps should be drawn based on population changes in the 10-year census and a least-change approach "safeguards the long-term institutional legitimacy of this court by removing us from the political fray and ensuring we act as judges rather than political actors."

Fellow conservative justices Brian Hagedorn, Patience Roggensack and Annette Ziegler concurred. Liberal justices Rebecca Dallet, Ann Walsh Bradley and Jill Karofsky dissented.

Republicans have said maintaining the core of existing boundaries disenfranchises the fewest number of voters, but Democrats and proponents of nonpartisan legislative boundaries have criticized the proposal as an attempt to bake in GOP friendly districts into the state's next 10-year maps.

Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, blasted the court's ruling in a statement, adding that there is no basis in the constitution to follow a least-change approach to redrawing maps.

“Whatever comes from this corrupt nonsense, if it’s not fair to our state, it shouldn’t be accepted by federal courts, and most importantly, it won’t be accepted by the people of Wisconsin," Chheda said.

The state Supreme Court ruled that the partisan makeup of districts is not a valid factor to consider when drawing new legislative and congressional districts, something the U.S. Supreme Court held in dismissing several state redistricting lawsuits from the last decade. The U.S. Supreme left the issue up to state courts.

“Claims of political unfairness in the maps present political questions, not legal ones," Bradley wrote. "Such claims have no basis in the constitution or any other law and therefore must be resolved through the political process and not by the judiciary.”

In her dissent, Dallet wrote that with Tuesday's ruling, the court has "stepped out of our traditional political role and into 'the political thicket' of redistricting" and it's vital that the court remain neutral and nonpartisan.

"The majority all but guarantees that we cannot," Dallet said. "The upshot of those two decisions, neither of which is politically neutral, is to elevate outdated partisan choices over neutral redistricting criteria. That outcome has potentially devastating consequences for representative government in Wisconsin."

Hagedorn, who has broken rank with conservative justices in several polarizing cases in the past, wrote in a concurring opinion that he agrees with making minimal changes to districts.

"While a remedy must be tailored to curing legal violations, a court is not necessarily limited to considering legal rights and requirements alone when formulating a remedy," he wrote.

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed GOP-drawn maps in mid-November, setting the stage for a court battle over the state's next maps. Evers has proposed boundaries drawn by the "People's Maps Commission," though those maps have failed to get universal support among legislative Democrats, with some criticizing the maps for potentially diminishing Black and Hispanic representation in the Legislature.

Adam Gibbs, spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the office would not have a comment on the court's ruling Tuesday. The office of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did not respond to a request for comment.

Parties have until Dec. 15 to submit map proposals and the court plans to conduct a hearing and take arguments starting Jan. 18. The court indicated the hearing process could take several days.

A Democratic-backed lawsuit also has been filed in federal court, but the U.S. District Court earlier this month issued a stay in the case pending further action by the state Supreme Court. It's unclear if the federal court would take up the matter after the state Supreme Court comes to a final ruling.

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The mapmaking process can allow a party in power, even without statewide majority support, to create or increase a legislative majority based on how district lines are drawn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0