State Supreme Court to hear arguments on redistricting next Wednesday

The Wisconsin Supreme Court plans to take oral arguments next week in a case that could determine the state’s political maps for the next decade.

The state's high court last year decided 4-3 to follow Republicans’ request for a “least-change” approach to creating new maps.

The court will convene at 9 a.m. Jan. 19 in the case, according to an order Tuesday. With eight parties scheduled to testify and each granted 40 minutes (30 minutes for initial arguments and 10 for rebuttal), the court appears poised to take more than five hours of argument.

The court’s conservative majority also said it will not consider partisan balance when drawing legislative maps, and instead ruled that like the U.S. Supreme Court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has no standard to judge whether maps present an unfair partisan advantage.

The decision made the boundaries drawn by the Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' People’s Maps Commission, which he created in 2020 to provide a citizen-led alternative to the Republican maps, unlikely to pass muster because they deviated heavily from current maps. Evers ultimately submitted new maps last month.

Republicans have said maintaining the core of existing boundaries disenfranchises the fewest number of voters, but Democrats and proponents of nonpartisan legislative boundaries have criticized the proposal as an attempt to bake in GOP-friendly districts into the state’s next 10-year maps.

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The mapmaking process can allow a party in power, even without statewide majority support, to create or increase a legislative majority based on how district lines are drawn.

In 2011, Republicans controlled the Legislature and governor’s office during a decennial redistricting process for the first time in decades and drew the maps in secret conditions that excluded Democrats. By packing Democratic voters in cities into lopsided districts and spreading out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities, the maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.

Another lawsuit in federal court also lingers over the state’s redistricting process. The U.S. Supreme Court last month allowed the suit to proceed, denying a Republican request to dismiss the case.

The court has also issued a stay in the Democratic-backed case pending further action by the state Supreme Court. It’s unclear if the federal court would take up the matter after the state Supreme Court comes to a final ruling.

Whether the federal court takes up the case hinges on whether the maps drawn by the state Supreme Court comply with requirements in federal law, such as the Voting Rights Act.

