State tax collections $319 million higher than previously estimated, 11.6% more than last fiscal year

LFB last month estimated the current two-year budget will produce a roughly $1.7 billion surplus in June of 2023, when the budget expires.

“It is remarkable that with continued strong economic news the Republican Legislature could add almost zero new funding for K-12 public school classrooms," Hintz said. "Today’s news should serve as another opportunity to invest in our future at a time of increased need so local school districts are not forced to make cuts or ask voters to raise property taxes.”

The largest portion of the $319 million increase came in the form of corporate income taxes, which came in nearly 10%, or about $230 million, higher than previous estimates.

Under state statute, half of any excess of general fund tax collections must be deposited into the budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of emergency. According to the latest report, an estimated $967.4 million will be transferred into the fund for the previous fiscal year, bringing the fund to an estimated $1.73 billion.