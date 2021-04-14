 Skip to main content
State treasurer Sarah Godlewski announces run for U.S. Senate
State treasurer Sarah Godlewski announces run for U.S. Senate

  Updated
State treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced a widely expected bid for U.S. Senate on Wednesday, adding to the growing ranks of Democrats seeking to take the place of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is up for re-election in 2022. 

Godlewski, a relative political newcomer from Eau Claire who was elected state treasurer in 2018, made her campaign official with an online ad placing her in stark contrast to Johnson, who was first elected in 2010 on a tea-party wave. 

"I'm running for Senate because Wisconsinites deserve a senator who's laser-focused on getting things done on the kitchen table issues facing working families," Godlewski said in a statement. "Ron Johnson has completely lost touch with Wisconsin and reality, spreading conspiracy theories, denying climate change, and obstructing economic relief. It's time to take a different path in Washington."

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, hasn't announced whether he will seek a third term.

Godlewski touted her background as a small business owner and vowed that, if elected, she'd take on issues such as child care, prescription drug costs, racial equity, climate change and jobs. 

"I'm not going to let anything get in the way of Wisconsin's success," Godlewski said. 

Godlewski rose to prominence in 2018 after winning her campaign for state treasurer. Before that, she led the effort to save the office from a constitutional amendment that would have eliminated it entirely following decades of whittling down the office by both political parties. 

The only constitutional duty remaining for the treasurer is serving on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which manages a $1.1 billion endowment that provided about $36 million to school libraries in 2018. 

Despite very few powers being left to the state treasurer's office, Godlewski during her tenure has worked to increase both the influence and visibility of the office, efforts she is touting in her bid for U.S. Senate. For example, she has helped lead task forces on retirement security and student loan debt and has worked with local treasurers across the state. 

Still, her office is still largely regarded as ceremonial. 

Other Democrats running for Johnson's seat are Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino have announced 2022 U.S. Senate bids as Democrats. U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is also considering a run. 

Godlewski and her husband, Max Duckworth, co-founded MaSa Partners in 2015, a small business incubator that invests in renewable energy projects, start-ups and women-owned businesses.

Sarah Godlewski

Godlewski

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
