State treasurer Sarah Godlewski announces run for U.S. Senate

"I'm not going to let anything get in the way of Wisconsin's success," Godlewski said.

Godlewski rose to prominence in 2018 after winning her campaign for state treasurer. Before that, she led the effort to save the office from a constitutional amendment that would have eliminated it entirely following decades of whittling down the office by both political parties.

The only constitutional duty remaining for the treasurer is serving on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which manages a $1.1 billion endowment that provided about $36 million to school libraries in 2018.