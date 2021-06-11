State treasurer Sarah Godlewski launches statewide network to promote homeownership

Godlewski said Take Root Wisconsin will be implemented without use of taxpayer funds by the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, or WISCAP. The network is first aiming to help existing organizations that provide resources to current and future homeowners, such as local treasurers, housing agencies and mortgage lenders, communicate more effectively to assist people considering homeownership as well as those struggling to keep their homes.

The network, via the many participating organizations, also has a goal of identifying new housing assistance opportunities and connecting them with current and future homeowners.

The network, through the affiliated participating organizations, is meant to help people make down payments through grant funds, connect people with resources to weatherize their homes, provide cash assistance and financial counseling to repair bad credit and prevent foreclosure; and assist people with understanding property taxes.

It will also advocate for policy changes, identify and promote current financial products and services that support affordable housing and provide counseling.