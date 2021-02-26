State treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Rep. Ron Kind mulling US Senate bids

Meanwhile, Kind, of La Crosse, is apparently also considering a run for the seat, telling a WKOW-TV reporter that he will be "taking a look" at running. In a statement, Kind said, "I haven't made any decisions about 2022."

"It's all hands on deck right now in Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, and that's what I'm focused on doing," he added.

Kind has represented the 3rd Congressional District, covering western Wisconsin, since 1997. He has previously considered bids for other office but has repeatedly opted to run for re-election to his House seat. He won his latest race with about 51% of the vote.

If Kind and Godlewski were to get into the race, they would face competition from Democratic competitors right out of the gate. Already, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino have all announced 2022 U.S. Senate bids as Democrats.