State treasurer Sarah Godlewski, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind mulling U.S. Senate bids

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is apparently also considering a run for the seat, telling a WKOW-TV reporter that he will be "taking a look" at running. A Kind spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment, but he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel "no decisions have been made."

Kind has represented the 3rd congressional district, covering western Wisconsin, since 1997. He has previously considered bids for other office but has repeatedly resorted to running for re-election to his House seat. He won his latest race with about 51% of the vote.

If Kind and Godlewski were to get into the race, they would face competition from Democratic competitors right out of the gate. Already, Outgamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino have all announced 2022 U.S. Senate bids as Democrats.

Other Democrats considering running include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Sen. Chris Larson and Steven Olikara, founder and chief executive of the Millennial Action Project.