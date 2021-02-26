 Skip to main content
State treasurer Sarah Godlewski, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind mulling U.S. Senate bids
State treasurer Sarah Godlewski, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind mulling U.S. Senate bids

State treasurer

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, shown in January 2019 just weeks into her term, campaigned to save the office of the state treasurer and is trying to breathe new life into it. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Democratic race in Wisconsin for U.S. Senate could soon get a bit more crowded, with both state treasurer Sarah Godlewski and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, each mulling a bid.

Godlewski was elected state treasurer in 2018 after leading an effort to defeat a proposed constitutional amendment to do away with that very office in April of that year. 

From Eau Claire, she has a background as a businesswoman and financial expert.

In a statement, a spokesman confirmed that Godlewski is considering a bid for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who is up for re-election in 2022 but hasn't yet decided whether he'll run.

"Sarah is seriously considering a run for US Senate, and expects to make a final decision this spring," said a Godlewski spokesman. "If she runs, Sarah will be a formidable candidate to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Ron Johnson."

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is apparently also considering a run for the seat, telling a WKOW-TV reporter that he will be "taking a look" at running. A Kind spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment, but he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel "no decisions have been made." 

Kind has represented the 3rd congressional district, covering western Wisconsin, since 1997. He has previously considered bids for other office but has repeatedly resorted to running for re-election to his House seat. He won his latest race with about 51% of the vote. 

If Kind and Godlewski were to get into the race, they would face competition from Democratic competitors right out of the gate. Already, Outgamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino have all announced 2022 U.S. Senate bids as Democrats. 

Other Democrats considering running include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Sen. Chris Larson and Steven Olikara, founder and chief executive of the Millennial Action Project.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

