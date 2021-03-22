State veterans homes to receive $7.1 million from latest stimulus

Wisconsin's state-run veterans homes are set to receive a total $7.1 million from the latest $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.
While further details on how the funding can be used are still forthcoming, the Wisconsin Veterans Homes at King, Chippewa Falls and Union Grove will be able to use the $7 million in one time emergency funding to help improve treatment of veterans during the pandemic, including by enhancing cleaning services, purchasing additional personal protective equipment and temporarily expanding staffing levels.
In total, the latest $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan provides $250 million in onetime emergency payments for state veterans homes across the country.
Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Carla Vigue said the department is still awaiting on additional guidance on how and when the money may be spent, but that they expect guidelines will be similar to previous stimulus packages. Those guidelines allowed the funding to be used for health care related expenses or lost revenues attributable to COVID-19. Funding was allocated based on the number of beds at each veterans home.
"We are thankful to have the assistance of the American Rescue Plan to help us move forward as we begin to emerge from this unprecedented global event," said DVA Secretary Mary Kolar in a statement. "Our three state veterans homes are home to about 600 residents and over 1000 employees. The American Rescue Plan is assistance that will greatly benefit our veterans, staff, and communities."
Kolar said Monday state-run veterans homes will open their doors to visitors for the first time in over a year, a result of the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 at the homes and get vaccinations.
Baldwin said the stimulus funding will help veterans who are still struggling amid the pandemic.
"The American Rescue Plan provides targeted, emergency funding and resources to support Wisconsin Veterans Homes that serve the finest among us," Baldwin said in a statement. "Our Veterans have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. They need help and it’s our job to provide it. That is what the American Rescue Plan does, and now help is here."
Nationwide, the American Rescue Plan provides other assistance for veterans, such as $400 million to provide unemployed veterans with retraining and a housing allowance; $14.5 billion for Veterans Health Administration health care services; $272 million to mitigate the backlog in Veterans Affairs benefits claims; $100 million to accelerate the VA's medical supply chain modernization; and allowing the VA to waive copays that would otherwise be charged to veterans for VA health care services during the health emergency.
Veterans homes and other long-term care facilities were hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the state Department of Health Services revised COVID-19 case and death data, which as of last Wednesday showed 45% of the people who died of COVID-19 were in long-term care housing, such as veterans homes.
During the pandemic, Wisconsin veterans homes counted 70 COVID-19-related deaths among residents: 48 at King; 18 at Union Grove and 4 at Chippewa Falls. The three homes logged 265 total cases of COVID-19 among residents: 179 at King, 62 at Union Grove and 24 at Chippewa Falls.
The three veterans homes saw 295 cases of COVID-19 among staff: 188 at King, 67 at Union Grove and 40 at Chippewa Falls. At King, there currently are 381 residents and 700 staff members; 137 residents and 200 staff at Union Grove; and 68 residents and 120 staff at Chippewa Falls.
Those numbers have fluctuated over the past year due to COVID-19 deaths as well as resident admissions.
