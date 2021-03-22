State veterans homes to receive $7.1 million from latest stimulus

"We are thankful to have the assistance of the American Rescue Plan to help us move forward as we begin to emerge from this unprecedented global event," said DVA Secretary Mary Kolar in a statement. "Our three state veterans homes are home to about 600 residents and over 1000 employees. The American Rescue Plan is assistance that will greatly benefit our veterans, staff, and communities."

Kolar said Monday state-run veterans homes will open their doors to visitors for the first time in over a year, a result of the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 at the homes and get vaccinations.

Baldwin said the stimulus funding will help veterans who are still struggling amid the pandemic.