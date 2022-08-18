Steen announces write-in campaign against Vos

BURLINGTON — Adam Steen will continue seeking to represent Wisconsin Assembly District 63 with a write-in campaign, he announced late Thursday afternoon, nine days after the initial count appeared to show Steen lost in an Aug. 9 Republican primary election to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Steen is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while Vos had the endorsement of the Racine County GOP.

At the core of Steen’s campaign is the effort to decertify the 2020 election results in Wisconsin, something Trump has continued calling for despite a consensus among election law experts that this would be unconstitutional.

Trump’s opinion of Vos soured as the Assembly speaker remained steadfast in refusing to support decertification.

Vos has aimed to paint Steen as an extremist, not only for his views on elections — Steen also believes all elections should be “One day, in person, on paper, hand count(ed)” with an exception only for active military personnel — but also because Steen believes all abortions and contraception should be illegal.

Vos says abortions should be legal if the mother’s life is in danger and in cases of rape or incest. Vos also says contraception should be legal.

Steen considers himself a constitutionalist and believes current government should reflect the “Judeo-Christian values” he believes were touted by the men who founded the United States.

Multiple times during a press conference Thursday, Steen thanked Trump by name for his endorsement. “I’d like to thank President Donald Trump for his endorsement and his faith in the will of the people and to stand up for what is right.”

Steen continued: “Today is a turning point in the history of our state because today we are going to build on the last six months of a foundation that was laid here in the 63rd Assembly District and across the state.”

Money In the 2022 primary between Robin Vos and Adam Steen, less than $185,000 was spent by the two candidates combined. Steen spent just over $52,000. He still has more than $12,000 cash on hand, according to tracking by Transparency USA.

In the primary, Steen received 4,824 votes while Vos received 5,084, according to the unofficial count of the Assembly District 63 election.

Vos now could face two write-in challengers in the general election Nov. 8, which will also include a hotly contested gubernatorial race between Republican Tim Michels, who is also endorsed by Trump, and Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers.

Meg Andrietsch, chairwoman of the Racine County Democratic Party, said there are Democrats in District 63 considering a write-in campaign against Vos, but no one has officially said they want to run yet.

District 63 primarily includes most of the southern half of Racine County west of Highway 31.