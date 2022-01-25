Stiffer penalties for rioting, more money for police approved in the Legislature Tuesday

Wisconsin lawmakers approved bills Tuesday that would create enhanced penalties for rioters and divert federal funds to shore up law enforcement staffing challenges.

While the Republican-authored bills would almost certainly be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, they show Republicans’ tough-on-crime agenda going into November’s gubernatorial and Senate elections as Wisconsin Republicans say Democratic politicians push ineffective crime policies and encourage violent protests.

The Senate Tuesday passed a GOP-authored bill that would bar public schools from teaching students or training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias. The chamber also approved the first of several votes on a joint resolution that would give the Republican Legislature the final say over how the governor spends federal funds allocated to the state.

Enhanced penalties for rioters

A Republican bill headed to Evers after passing the Assembly and Senate Tuesday would create mandatory minimum sentences for people participating in riots — defined as gatherings of at least three people with a clear danger toward property or people where somebody commits or threatens to commit an act of violence.

Under the bill — which passed the Senate on a voice vote and the Assembly on a 59-34 party-line roll call vote — "intentionally" attending a riot would constitute a misdemeanor and carry a 30-day jail sentence; knowingly participating in a riot resulting in injury or property damage would carry a 45-day sentence.

“Protest is democracy,” Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said ahead of the vote. “This bill brought forward today by my friends across the aisle is a declaration of war against the First Amendment.”

Several law enforcement organizations stood for the bill, while activist groups and the City of Milwaukee stood against the bill as likely to infringe on protesters’ First Amendment rights.

The bill was also opposed by the conservative group Americans for Prosperity, who shared a statement saying, “AFP fears this well-intended legislation would have a chilling effect on the lawful exercise of free expression and could be inappropriately applied by government officials in a partisan or otherwise biased manner.”

The Assembly Tuesday passed a second bill that would permit three-and-a-half-year sentences for people who damage or deface government property or items on government property "of commemorative or historical significance."

The bill, which is headed to the Senate, passed on a 59-33 roll call vote Tuesday with all Republicans as well as Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, in favor.

Law enforcement package

Several bills the Assembly passed Tuesday would use around $25 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to recruit, train and retain law enforcement officers.

The bills making up the package are now headed to the Senate. If they pass, they are likely to be vetoed by Evers, who has rejected similar measures by lawmakers to direct federal spending in the past.

Ahead of the Assembly session Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said workforce shortages combined with negative Democratic messaging about police to exacerbate law enforcement challenges.

“Probably the toughest job right now, where it seems like a whole bunch of forces are coming down on folks, is in law enforcement.”

Vos added that while health care workers often receive strong bipartisan support, law enforcement officer support is more divided, especially among Democrats and the “defund the police” movement.

The bills, which passed on roll call votes with Republicans and Doyle in favor, would use federal funds to provide bonuses to law enforcement officers serving in Wisconsin for the first time; establish part-time police academy programs in at least two technical colleges; provide required medical testing and certain supplies to officers at local agencies; reimburse people training to be officers and law enforcement agencies whose officers recertify each year; and lead to the creation of a marketing campaign focused on recruiting and retaining officers in Wisconsin.

Critical race theory ban

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to prohibit teaching concepts under the rubric of "critical race theory," began circulating in the state Legislature this summer amid a nationwide push by conservatives to police how teachers talk about race in the classroom.

Critical race theory is a decades-old academic framework that can be used to understand how systemic racism prevails through laws and institutions. The theory asserts that racism is ingrained in the nation's social structures and policies.

The bill passed 20-13, with Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, joining all Democratic lawmakers in opposition to the bill. The measure passed the Assembly on a 60-38 party-line vote last fall, but is all but certain to be vetoed by Evers, a former state schools superintendent.

Opponents have criticized the bill as an attempt to strip local control from school districts and say it misinterprets the concept of critical race theory, which focuses on social and racial inequality in U.S. law and institutions.

Federal funds resolution

The Senate voted 21-12, with all Democratic lawmakers opposed, in favor of a GOP-authored resolution that would give Republicans final say over how the governor spends federal funds allocated to the state.

As a constitutional amendment, the measure would need to pass the Senate and Assembly in two successive sessions before being decided by voters in a general election. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

Currently, the governor has sole discretion over how federal funds are spent, but there has been a growing push among legislative Republicans seeking more control over how the executive office doles out federal funds — primarily in recent years as the federal government pumped billions in stimulus dollars into the state to help address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal before the Senate would prohibit any executive branch official or department from allocating any federal dollars without first securing approval from a legislative committee, which officials have said would likely be the GOP-led budget committee.

Evers has vetoed several efforts in recent years by Republicans seeking control over federal funds.

COVID-19 bills

The Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that would require employers to allow proof of prior COVID-19 infection — known as natural immunity — as an alternative to vaccination and regular testing even though studies show unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to get reinfected with the virus as vaccinated people.

Ahead of the bill's party-line 59-34 roll call vote, Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, said she wished there were two lines — one to get a vaccine and the other to get COVID-19 — so Wisconsin could move beyond the pandemic.

In Wisconsin, 12,010 people have died from COVID-19 so far, and the fatality rate among the unvaccinated is far higher than those who are vaccinated.

Another Republican bill that passed the Assembly on a voice vote Tuesday would prohibit governmental entities from discriminating against people based on whether they received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Both of the COVID-19 bills are now headed to the Senate. If they pass, they will face a likely veto from Evers, who last year vetoed a GOP bill that would have barred public health officials from requiring people get vaccinated.

Employee contracts

Both chambers Tuesday approved new contracts for state troopers and building tradespeople like carpenters and electricians.

The contract for state troopers provides a 2% wage increase in the previous two-year period that ended last June. It also includes payments equal to a 2% increase for hours worked back to Jan. 5, 2020. Each step along the troopers’ pay progression scale would increase by an average of 4.3%, with a lump sum payment for hours worked dating back to June 6, 2021.

Contracts for other workers apply to the previous and current fiscal years and implement raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%.

The Senate and Assembly unanimously approved the contracts Tuesday, which will now be sent to Evers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

