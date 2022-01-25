Stiffer penalties for rioting, more money for police on tap in the Legislature Tuesday

The state Legislature is set to vote on bills Tuesday that would create enhanced penalties for rioters and divert federal funds to shore up law enforcement staffing challenges.

While the Republican-authored bills would almost certainly be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, they show Republicans’ tough-on-crime agenda going into November’s gubernatorial and Senate elections as Wisconsin Republicans say Democratic politicians push ineffective crime policies and encourage violent protests.

The Senate also plans to take up on Tuesday a GOP-authored bill that would bar public schools from teaching students or training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias as well as a joint resolution that would give the Republican Legislature the final say over how the governor spends federal funds allocated to the state.

Enhanced penalties for rioters

A Republican bill in both chambers would create mandatory minimum sentences of 30 or 45 days for people participating in riots — defined as gatherings of at least three people with a clear danger toward property or people where somebody commits or threatens to commit an act of violence.

Under the bill, attending a riot would constitute a misdemeanor and carry a 30-day jail sentence; knowingly participating in a riot resulting in injury or property damage would carry a 45-day sentence.

The bill language does not clarify whether peaceful protesters attending a gathering gone awry would be subject to the 30-day minimum sentence.

The bill would also add the National Guard — a group that frequently responds to protests — to the list of protected individuals against whom causing bodily harm or throwing a bodily substance could result in six or three-and-a-half-year jail sentences, respectively.

Law enforcement organizations, including the Badger State Sheriffs' Association, Wisconsin Professional Police Association and the Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association, stood for the bill, while the City of Milwaukee, the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin and several other activist groups stood against the bill as likely to infringe on protesters’ First Amendment rights.

The bill was also opposed by the conservative group Americans for Prosperity, who shared a statement saying, “AFP fears this well-intended legislation would have a chilling effect on the lawful exercise of free expression and could be inappropriately applied by government officials in a partisan or otherwise biased manner.”

The Assembly vote comes two days after U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said on WISN-TV's "UpFront" that 2020's Kenosha riots continued beyond the first night "because Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes actually incited the rioters and refused to provide the type of manpower to quell the riots."

While Evers did say that protests serve a purpose, he encouraged protesters to be peaceful, called in the National Guard at the community's request and doubled the number of National Guard members the following day, though he did turn down federal assistance to suppress the protests that turned violent.

A second bill would set mandatory three-and-a-half-year sentences for people who damage or deface government property or items on government property "of commemorative or historical significance."

No groups have registered in favor for or against the second bill, which, along with the first, can be sent to Evers pending approval by both houses Tuesday.

Law enforcement package

Several bills before the Assembly Tuesday would use around $25 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to recruit, train and retain law enforcement officers.

The bills making up the package are likely to be vetoed by Evers, who has rejected similar measures by lawmakers to direct federal spending in the past.

The bills come as Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are experiencing what GOP lawmakers in early January called a 10-year low in staffing levels. Republican lawmakers and officers attributed the staffing challenges to public sentiment against police after the killing of George Floyd in 2020, as well as messaging by government figures and statewide labor shortages.

The bills would use federal funds to provide bonuses to law enforcement officers who are serving in Wisconsin for the first time; establish part-time police academy programs in at least two technical colleges for aspiring officers; provide required medical testing and certain supplies to part-time officers at small local agencies; reimburse people training to be officers and law enforcement agencies whose officers recertify each year; and lead to the creation of a marketing campaign focused on recruiting and retaining officers in Wisconsin, using $1 million in federal funds.

Several law enforcement agencies are lobbying in support of the package, including the Wisconsin State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, Badger State Sheriffs' Association and Wisconsin Professional Police Association, who each stand to benefit from expanded funding for law enforcement.

No lobbyists registered in opposition to the bills, and Evers did not respond to a request for comment.

Critical race theory ban

The Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a bill to prohibit teaching concepts under the rubric of "critical race theory," began circulating in the state Legislature this summer amid a nationwide push by conservatives to police how teachers talk about race in the classroom. The theory asserts that racism is ingrained in the nation's social structures and policies.

The bill, which passed the Assembly on a 60-38 party-line vote last fall, is all but certain to be vetoed by Evers, a former state schools superintendent.

Critical race theory is a decades-old academic framework that can be used to understand how systemic racism prevails through laws and institutions.

Opponents have criticized the bill as an attempt to strip local control from school districts and say it misinterprets the concept of critical race theory, which focuses on social and racial inequality in U.S. law and institutions.

Federal funds resolution

The Senate also plans to vote on a GOP-authored resolution that would give Republicans final say over how the governor spends federal funds allocated to the state.

As a constitutional amendment, the measure would need to pass the Senate and Assembly in two successive sessions before being decided by voters in a general election. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

Currently, the governor has sole discretion over how federal funds are spent, but there has been a growing push among legislative Republicans seeking more control over how the executive office doles out federal funds — primarily in recent years as the federal government pumped billions in stimulus dollars into the state to help address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal before the Senate would prohibit any executive branch official or department from allocating any federal dollars without first securing approval from a legislative committee, which officials have said would likely be the GOP-led budget committee.

Evers has vetoed several efforts in recent years by Republicans seeking control over federal funds.

COVID-19 bills

Employers would be required to allow proof of prior COVID-19 infection — known as natural immunity — as an alternative to vaccination and regular testing under a Republican proposal taken up by the state Assembly Tuesday, even though studies show unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to get reinfected with the virus than vaccinated people.

No groups have lobbied in support of the bill, which Republican lawmakers say can pad the workforce shortage impacts employers are experiencing.

The bill has drawn opposition from several Wisconsin medical organizations, which noted vaccination is the best COVID-19 deterrent and cited the lack of evidence on how long natural immunity may protect people from reinfection.

Another Republican bill coming before the Assembly Tuesday would prohibit governmental entities from discriminating against people based on whether they received a COVID-19 vaccine.

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.

