Stowed in vehicles, guns would be allowed on school grounds under GOP proposal

Saying current law needlessly exposes law-abiding citizens to potential prosecution, Republicans in the state Legislature want to allow people licensed to carry a concealed weapon to keep the weapon in their vehicles while on school grounds.
If it passes, the bill would almost certainly be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a former school superintendent who has pushed for stricter rather than more lenient gun laws.
The bill would lump Wisconsin among more than a dozen states that permit people licensed to carry a concealed weapon to keep their firearms in vehicles on school grounds.
Co-author Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere, said at an Assembly Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee hearing Wednesday that concealed carry licensees often have to go out of their way to drop their guns off at home to avoid bringing them onto school grounds, which currently constitutes a felony. Jacque conceded he knew of no cases in which someone lawfully carrying such a weapon had been prosecuted under those circumstances.
While the bill’s critics did not appear at the public hearing Wednesday, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin executive director Debra Cronmiller said in a statement, “We believe that local school policy regarding weapons on school grounds is sound and helps protect our children. No guns should be allowed on school property to ensure maximum safety.”
That sentiment was echoed by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, which said in a statement, "The WASB opposes any initiatives at the state level that would legalize any further ability for anyone, with the exception of sworn law enforcement officers, to bring a weapon or possess a weapon, concealed or otherwise, in school zones."
Places of worship
Also Wednesday, the Assembly State Affairs Committee passed on a party-line vote a second bill allowing conceal carry licensees to bring firearms into places of worship on private school grounds if the facilities' management allows them.
Co-author Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, said at a December hearing that the bill would provide "peace of mind for those who may fear persecution for their faith."
At that hearing, Allen pointed to an incident two years ago in Texas, where a West Freeway Church of Christ volunteer security guard pulled out his gun to shoot and kill an active gunman who had killed two people, putting an end to a shooting that could have led to more deaths.
Guns are already permitted in places of worship at the discretion of management, as long as they are not on private school grounds.
Gun control
Speaking against the bill, Wisconsin Catholic Conference executive director Kim Vercauteren in December said the bill would lead to more violence if it gets signed into law.
"As a greater prevalence of guns is associated with greater numbers of accidental or unintentional firearm injuries and deaths, it is imperative that great care be exercised to mitigate the presence of firearms where vulnerable, impressionable children are present," she said.
Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature have clashed on gun control legislation in the past.
For example, in 2019 Evers called his first special session encouraging legislators to consider and pass two bills with widespread voter support that would have increased background checks and allowed judges to take guns away from owners they deemed risky. Republican leaders called the bills an infringement on Second Amendment rights and ended the special session just seconds after it began.
