Subpoena response: Madison clerk outlines options for review of city's election records

Responding to a Senate Republican legislative subpoena, Madison’s city clerk is asking state auditors to either review previously withheld election documents one at a time or be sworn in as election officials.

The city’s response to the Senate subpoena comes after a Legislative Audit Bureau report noted Madison was one of the only municipalities in the state that didn’t turn over election-related materials.

City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl’s letter to state auditors, written by City Attorney Michael Haas, does not rule out giving access to the city’s election records to staff with the Legislative Audit Bureau, which issued a report on the state’s handling of the 2020 election last month.

Rather, the two scenarios outlined by Witzel-Behl would align with federal and state law, she said, which gives election officials authority over the chain-of-custody of election documents.

“I do not take this responsibility lightly,” Witzel-Behl wrote. “It is apparent that a conflict exists about the ability of the LAB to physically handle election records and the ability of my staff and me to abide by contradictory federal and state laws.”

The two options presented to LAB staff are as follows:

LAB staff can only physically handle and inspect one document at a time, with city staff “handing each record to LAB staff and retrieving it before providing the next record.”

Have LAB staff be sworn in as election officials (only if they are Dane County residents), allowing LAB employees to handle and inspect multiple documents at a time under supervision of city staff.

State Auditor Joe Chrisman did not immediately respond to an email asking if the LAB would comply with either of the options.

The subpoena was issued Wednesday by the Senate’s GOP-led Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics, which Senate Republican leaders authorized last month to start an investigation into the LAB audit findings.

Committee Chair Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said the second option offered to auditors, where they would be sworn in as election officials, would well-accommodate their efforts to review city documents.

“If she (Witzel-Behl) wants to do it that way that’s fine with me,” Bernier said in an interview. “We could have done that a long time ago.”

Witzel-Behl’s response is the latest back and forth over Madison’s decision to not provide LAB staff with unfettered access to the city’s election records. Separate memos from two nonpartisan legislative agencies last month noted Witzel-Behl was neither required nor prohibited from turning them over.

In her letter, Witzel-Behl noted that in August the city told state auditors they would be allowed to review election documents and had set up a viewing station for them to do so. The clerk’s office did not receive a response and the report from state auditors did not mention the viewing protocols offered to them, Witzel-Behl said.

The Legislative Audit Bureau’s report focused on how clerks complied with state laws in the presidential primary in April 2020 and the general election last November. The LAB found no evidence of widespread fraud, but made 48 recommendations for how to improve election procedures. It noted that Madison, Milwaukee County and the town of Little Suamico in Oconto County did not allow auditors to physically handle ballots, citing ballot-security guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice.

A separate Assembly investigation into how the 2020 election was carried out, particularly in Madison and the state’s four other largest and heavily Democratic cities, is also underway. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hired retired state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to carry out the one-party review.

