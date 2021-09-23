Superintendent Jill Underly calls for more school spending in State of Education address

In her first State of Education address, state superintendent Jill Underly called on the Republican-controlled Legislature to put more state dollars into public schools in order to "invest in the health, well-being and future success" of Wisconsin's youth.

"I’m tired of our schools and our children crying for a banquet and when there is the opportunity to have it, being served empty plates by the Legislature," Underly said in the state Capitol Thursday. "It’s time for us to confront head-on the inequities plaguing our public schools."

Underly's address comes as Wisconsin schools continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials this week said the rate of new cases in Wisconsin is highest among school-aged children and schools are reporting more than twice as many outbreaks as were seen this time last year.

Underly, who served as Pecatonica School District superintendent before she was elected state superintendent in April, pointed to the need for more state resources dedicated to early education, including support for three-year-old kindergarten.

“What we know is that high-quality early childhood education sets kids up for success," Underly said to reporters after her address. "But what we’re finding is that in Wisconsin we are not willing invest in the things that work. … What we need is for the state to step up and provide that commitment."

In terms of official action, Underly announced the creation of a literacy task force to "restore Wisconsin as a national leader on literacy."

In response to Underly's address, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the state needs to improve curriculum and assess learning loss caused by the ongoing pandemic, rather than spend more.

“Throwing even more money at the problem will not fix it," Vos said. "Evaluating curriculum, academic testing, and allowing parents to be a part of the conversation are real solutions Legislative Republicans will continue to fight for in the classroom.”

Gov. Tony Evers in July signed the GOP-authored 2021-23 biennial budget, which included an $128 million increase in education spending — a fraction of the $1.6 billion increase sought by the governor.

In order to secure about $2.3 billion in one-time federal education funds through COVID-19 stimulus packages, Republicans boosted direct aid to school districts by more than $400 million in the budget. But without an increase to district revenue limits, that boost in direct aid essentially forces districts to lower their tax levies.

Evers, a former state superintendent, agreed with Underly's call for more school funding in a video response Thursday.

"Every kid, every day — no matter what ZIP code they live in or their family’s economic status — deserves to have the support, the resources, and the service they need to thrive," Evers said.

Underly also pushed back against referring to the disparity in academic achievement between minority and disadvantaged youths and their white peers as an achievement gap. Such inequities have been amplified by the ongoing pandemic, particularly among children of color, English-language learners, students with disabilities and children experiencing poverty.

"What we have are 'opportunity gaps,'" Underly said. "Some children in our state have more opportunities and they will achieve more as a result. Meanwhile, the children with the greatest needs carry the heaviest burdens, and they need the most support."

Pandemic

Underly acknowledged how frustrating the last 18 months have been for parents and asked for patience with school districts and boards as they continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic.

"We need to give school staff and school board members grace and the support they need as they work to keep kids safe and avoid disruptions in learning," Underly said. "So much of the discourse and vitriol we're seeing in the public realm is harmful to our schools, our educators, but especially our children. Those kids are watching us, and they’ll follow our lead. Let’s make sure we’re leading in a direction we can be proud of."

Wisconsin's rate of new COVID-19 cases, which have surged over the last several months due to the highly contagious delta variant, was highest among ages 14 to 17 last week, according to preliminary data provided by the state Department of Health Services. Residents age 9 to 13 saw the second-highest rate of new cases.

The Madison School District on Wednesday in its weekly COVID-19 report said that 112 students, teachers or staff tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days and 621 were required to quarantine because of exposure. Both figures were up from last week.

The only schools with more than six new COVID-19 cases within the past two weeks were three elementary schools: Schenk, with nine; Elvehjem, with eight; and Sandburg, with seven. Schools with the highest number of people quarantining were West High School, with 212; Sandburg, with 77; and Whitehorse Middle School, with 66.

Even more troubling, state health officials on Wednesday said COVID-19 cases have yet to plateau in the state and the upward trend is expected to continue. More than 56% of the state's population was fully vaccinated and close to 64% of adults over age 18 were vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to DHS.

