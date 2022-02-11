Supreme Court denies request to allow drop boxes through April 5 election

After previously ruling that absentee ballot drop boxes can be used in Tuesday's spring primary, the state Supreme Court ruled in a split decision Friday that those same boxes will not be allowed in the April general election.

In a 4-3 decision, with conservative Justices Brian Hagedorn, who has sided with liberal justices in the past, Rebecca Bradley, Patience Roggensack and Annette Ziegler, the court denied a request from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and various groups seeking to extend a previous stay that allows the use of drop boxes in the Feb. 15 primary through to the April 5 spring election. The state's high court is expected to make a final ruling on the legality of the boxes in the coming weeks.

"The Commission and intervenors have not demonstrated that irreparable injury or substantial harm to interested parties or the public interest will result if a stay is not extended through the April 2022 election and beyond," the majority wrote in court filings.

The case stems from a lawsuit brought forward by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty challenging that nothing in state law permits the state Elections Commission to issue guidance to clerks allowing them to set absentee ballot drop boxes. At the same time, state law also doesn’t forbid drop boxes and proponents of their use say the boxes provide a safe, secure and accessible alternative to mailing in a ballot or voting in person during a pandemic.

The ongoing battle over the use of the free-standing, mailbox-like drop boxes has persisted since the 2020 election, due in part to baseless claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump, who lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled that the boxes were not allowed under state law, a ruling that was later temporarily stayed by the District 4 Court of Appeals. The court of appeals ruled to allow drop boxes through the Feb. 15 primary to avoid confusion among voters who had already requested ballots.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court unanimously agreed to take up the case last month, while also issuing a 4-3 ruling to uphold the court of appeals' stay of Borhen's decision until after the upcoming primary, with the majority citing similar concerns over voter confusion.

"Once again, a majority of this court makes it more difficult to vote," liberal Justice Ann Bradley wrote in dissent. "With apparent disregard for the confusion it is causing, the majority provides next to no notice to municipal clerks, changing procedures at the eleventh hour and applying different procedures from those that applied to the primary in the very same election cycle."

"Municipal clerks will likely feel a sense of whiplash," Bradley added.

Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky joined Bradley in dissenting.

However, the majority wrote that the elections commission "can comply with the circuit court’s order so as to ameliorate concerns about voter confusion and election administration" before the April 5 vote.

Elections commission spokesman Riley Vetterkind said the agency plans to meet next Wednesday to discuss implementation of the circuit court's original order on drop boxes.

A focal point of the case stems in part from guidance issued by the commission in early 2020 to allow election clerks to use their discretion when determining whether to make use of drop boxes. Hundreds of municipal clerks made use of the boxes that year when there still wasn't a vaccine for COVID-19 and public health officials were warning against large gatherings, like at polling places. At the same time, the large number of absentee ballots requested that year, combined with cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service, led many to worry their ballots wouldn't make it back in time if they were mailed.

The Supreme Court earlier this month issued a 4-3 decision, with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the court's three liberal justices, to reject former Lt. Gov. and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch's request to take up a similar lawsuit challenging the use of drop boxes in the state.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted in early December to begin the lengthy administrative rule-making process for drop boxes. Once submitted as rules, the Legislature's rules committee can vote to eliminate the policies. In addition, the commission last month failed to reach a consensus on Republicans' demand for emergency rules on ballot drop boxes due in part to the pending case.

