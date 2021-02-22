Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump election challenge cases

Trump appealed the loss to the U.S. Supreme Court in late December.

Some of the justices, however, had strong feelings about the court's decision not to hear two cases from Pennsylvania that had been particularly contentious in the battleground state. The cases involved an appeal of a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision requiring election officials to receive and count mailed-in ballots that arrived up to three days after the election. Three of the nine justices said they would have heard the case, which would not have affected the election's outcome.

Justice Clarence Thomas called the cases an "ideal opportunity" to address an important question whether state lawmakers or state courts get the last word about the manner in which federal elections are carried out. And he called it "befuddling" and "inexplicable" that his colleagues were declining to weigh in.

"We failed to settle this dispute before the election, and thus provide clear rules. Now we again fail to provide clear rules for future elections. The decision to leave election law hidden beneath a shroud of doubt is baffling. By doing nothing, we invite further confusion and erosion of voter confidence," he wrote.