Sweeping inquiry will target clergy sexual abuse in Wisconsin, regardless of when it occurred

Historical cases

In a statement, Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokesman Jerry Topczewski said church officials met with Kaul on Monday and the church understands the inquiry to be a review of historical cases. Topczewski said the church takes the issue of sexual abuse of minors seriously and has put in place a variety of prevention, education and accountability efforts over the past 20 years.

He said the Archdiocese will look at the specific details of Kaul’s request when it is received, but that it has concerns about the “negative impact” the inquiry could have on abuse survivors because the publicity may have the potential to re-victimize individuals.

“There is no evidence that the Church as a whole and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee hasn’t already taken all possible steps in addressing issues surrounding clergy sexual abuse,” Topczewski said in a statement. “We also do not understand the legal basis for the inquiry. We also question why only the Catholic Church is being singled out for this type of review when sexual abuse is a societal issue.”

Topczewski emphasized the church’s handling of sexual abuse of minors since the issue came to light two decades ago, such as oversight, background checks, training, safe environment education and prevention, and outreach to abuse survivors.