Sweeping inquiry will target clergy sexual abuse, regardless of when it occurred

Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday announced that the state Department of Justice plans to conduct a sweeping inquiry into clergy and faith leader abuse in Wisconsin.

Through the initiative, the Justice Department is planning to conduct an independent and thorough review of of sexual abuse committed by clergy and faith leaders in Wisconsin, regardless of when that abuse occurred.

The investigation will provide a confidential means for victims to report sexual abuse by clergy or other faith leaders; people who have witnessed or know about such incidents of abuse; and for people to report what they know about the response to or concealment of abuse by clergy and faith leaders.

The DOJ will also ask for religious institutions to cooperate with its investigation by willingly handing over documents, but the DOJ declined to say how it would go about obtaining documents without the permission of churches or clergy.

"We’re not going to get into the details of the investigation and how we’re going to conduct it," DOJ spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said in an email.