Targeted Wisconsin Elections Commission strikes back at Gableman's election review

The Wisconsin Elections Commission — targeted for elimination by a Republican review of the 2020 election — struck back Friday against chief investigator Michael Gableman’s recent report, saying it contains erroneous claims and lacks context.

The commission pushed back on several claims in the former Supreme Court justice’s sprawling 136-page report, including that the millions of dollars of private grants allocated to cities to help administer the election amid the pandemic constituted bribery.

The commission noted that courts have repeatedly rejected that claim, adding that a federal judge concluded there’s no state prohibition on local governments accepting private money to run elections.

“A ban on private grants would require a new law to be passed,” the Elections Commission said.

In a sweeping critique of current election rules, Gableman on Tuesday called for the “elimination and dismantling” of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission after it instructed clerks in 2020 that they did not need to send election workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bipartisan group noted Gableman’s report omitted evidence to support some of his conclusions, including his claim that some Wisconsin nursing homes had 100% voter participation.

“The report does not provide a list of specific nursing homes, nor supporting evidence, nor a methodology, for how he calculated the turnout rates for particular nursing homes,” the Elections Commission said.

The commission provided contrary Milwaukee data showing a smaller percentage of voters in nursing homes returned absentee ballots in November 2020 than in November 2016.

The Elections Commission also disputed Gableman’s description of how the commission makes available for purchase voter registration data, sells that information for $12,500, but doesn’t make the information available in real time and doesn’t charge special interest groups.

“Every claim above is false,” the commission stated, adding that the median transaction cost for customers purchasing voting data sets was $55 and that no fees are waived for anyone.

The Elections Commission also rejected Gableman’s claim that it issued guidance enabling clerks to open envelopes before the statutorily mandated deadline, stating it had actually never issued guidance, rules or other directives to that effect.

Also, the Elections Commission corrected Gableman’s claim that the commission unlawfully encouraged voters to register as indefinitely confined, thus allowing them to avoid the photo ID requirement to vote. In fact, the commission advised the opposite, and noted the Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed with its guidance.

Gableman said Tuesday that his review was not complete and that his contract, which expired months ago, remains valid, though he has not provided more updated terms.

“All reasonable people can now see this is a thinly veiled effort to undercut the public’s confidence in our state electoral system,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, whom Gableman had threatened to jail if she didn’t comply with a list of demands.

“For all of their bluster and allegations of wrongdoing by Wisconsin’s public servants and voters, Gableman and (Assembly Speaker Robin Vos) are the only actors in this saga who have been found in violation of Wisconsin law and fined by a court,” Rhodes-Conway continued. On Wednesday, a Dane County judge ruled that Vos, R-Rochester, and Gableman “arbitrarily and capriciously” denied or delayed access to public records related to the GOP-ordered review of the state’s 2020 election.

Artifice fades

Gableman review’s partial focus on decertifying the 2020 election has been previously shot down by the Republican Party’s leadership, and embraced especially by one fringe Republican lawmaker and recently announced gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport.

The Marquette Law School Poll found Republicans are growing more confident in the accuracy of the election, with 38% saying they are confident compared with 29% who said the same in August 2021.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Reviews by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud. Multiple court rulings have also found no evidence of irregularities.

Gableman’s office administrator, Zakory Niemierowicz, declined to comment on Gableman’s behalf. Vos spokesperson Angela Joyce didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

Ad campaign

In another sign of pushback against Republican attempts to undermine the state’s election system, a coalition of groups representing local government officials is set to launch an ad campaign to reassure Wisconsin voters that they can trust election workers.

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the Wisconsin Counties Association and the Wisconsin Towns Association said the ads will appear on television and radio stations statewide as well as on multiple digital platforms beginning Monday and run through the April 5 election.

The spots feature town of Neenah Clerk Ellen Skerke, village of Kohler Deputy Clerk Cindi Gamb and village of Cobb Clerk Lisa Riley. The clerks tell viewers that election workers are Wisconsin residents’ neighbors and family members and can be trusted to run fair contests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

