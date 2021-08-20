The cream of the crop: Judges rank World Dairy Expo submissions for cheese, milk, butter and ice cream

Competition can be stiff, Wisconsin Dairy Products Association executive director Brad Legreid said, adding that all products start with a rating of 100, which is then decreased during the judging process based on factors ranging from color and texture to taste and smell.

Contest winners can use the results in marketing and to stand out among their peers. In addition to the grand champions, there are also class winners in each category. Those that don’t win, who Legreid said traditionally still receive grades in the mid-90s, receive feedback from judges to better their product.

“Even if they don’t win, the judges are some of the top sensory experts in the country,” Legreid said Tuesday. “It sounds kind of schmaltzy, but everyone is a winner in this. The first-place winners get marketing opportunities and everybody gets free (research and development) to find out what is wrong with their product and why they didn’t win.”

Legreid said the 1,400 entries received this year were a considerable increase from the 100 entries brought in during the competition’s first year in 2003, when only two classes — butter and cheese — were judged.