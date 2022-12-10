'This is not normal': Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever

It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office.

That wasn’t always the case. Democrats held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and from 1983 until 2003. They also held the city’s Assembly seat in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.

But during the 2011 decennial redistricting process, Republicans split Sheboygan between two Assembly seats, each with more voters from majority red rural areas. It’s one of many examples of how Republicans carved Wisconsin’s districts to secure an invincible majority in a politically evenly divided state. Now Wisconsin’s maps are even more skewed, a Wisconsin Watch analysis of 2022 results shows.

This year, the only local Democrat on the ballot in Sheboygan was Lisa Salgado, a medical assistant of 30 years, who challenged Republican incumbent Rep. Terry Katsma, a retired community banker from Oostburg, about 12 miles south of Sheboygan. She got just 37% of the vote on Nov. 8.

“It becomes very difficult to recruit candidates when we know we’re going to lose,” said Mary Lynne Donohue, a local Democratic activist who has spent countless hours campaigning for Salgado. “It just verifies for me that gerrymandering is a highly effective way of destroying democracy.”

Sheboygan is in some ways a microcosm of what has happened to Wisconsin over the past decade: Republicans run the Legislature from safe rural districts while Democrats, packed into the state’s largest cities, have no ability to enact legislation their constituents support.

Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson, a former Democratic Party 6th Congressional District chair, said urban voters are only in recent years becoming aware of the effect the lack of representation has had on the city’s ability to advocate for issues that matter to them, such as affordable housing, water quality and education.

“We don’t necessarily have an advocate that is fully aware of all the city issues that we have,” Sorenson said. “People feel more deflated because they’re like, ‘Well it’s gerrymandered, so what are we going to do anyway?’ ”

Gerrymandering refers to the centuries-old practice of lawmakers redrawing legislative boundaries after each U.S. Census to advantage their own party. Legislatures dominated by both Republicans and Democrats do it, although some states have assigned mapmaking to nonpartisan commissions.

In the latest round of redistricting, in which rulings from the conservative state and U.S. supreme courts allowed Republican legislative maps to prevail, Wisconsin’s Assembly skew got even worse than last decade, when it was already one of the most lopsided in the nation.

That’s according to something known as the “efficiency gap,” a measurement political scientists have developed to illustrate partisan gerrymandering. The efficiency gap measures what happens when one party’s voters are packed into lopsided districts, while others are broken up, or cracked, into districts where the margins are closer but the party drawing the maps is almost guaranteed to win. The gap is the percentage of votes that are “wasted” because they don’t affect the outcome.

The Wisconsin Assembly’s efficiency gap under the 2011 maps averaged 11%, according to PlanScore, a nonprofit that tracks district fairness. In 2018, when Democrats won all statewide elections but only 36 of 99 Assembly seats, it was 15.4% — the fourth-highest Republican skew in nearly 1,000 statehouse elections between 1972 and 2020.

PlanScore has yet to rate the 2022 results. But using its efficiency gap formula and the 2022 vote totals, Wisconsin Watch estimated that the latest Assembly election results had an efficiency gap of about 16.6% favoring Republicans.

“This is not normal,” said Chris Warshaw, an associate professor of political science at George Washington University and principal at PlanScore. “In all of American history we don’t observe many cases like this. … This is way out in the tail of any kind of distribution of how democracy is supposed to work.”

GOP blames Democrats

Republicans deny they skewed the maps and instead blame Democrats for packing themselves into cities while fielding candidates who don’t appeal to outstate voters.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who declined an interview request, said at a recent WisPolitics luncheon that Democrats should have been able to win some of the state’s closely contested races.

“Republicans won because I think we had better candidates, better organization and a better message,” Vos said.

UW-Madison political science professor Ken Mayer examined the geographic phenomenon and found the bunching of Democrats in cities accounted for a 2- to 3-point Republican advantage, nowhere near the current split.

“There will be people who deny it to you with a straight face, but there is no empirical doubt that this remains the most gerrymandered state in the country,” Mayer told Wisconsin Watch.

But it’s not just gerrymandering. Democrats are less likely than Republicans to vote in races that aren’t at the top of the ballot, said Gaby Goldstein, co-founder of the liberal Sister District Project.

A cumulative effect

Another factor that could be hurting Democrats is that gerrymandering can have a cumulative negative effect on the party out of power, according to research by Warshaw and Harvard Law School professor Nicholas Stephanopolous.

“When a districting plan is biased against a party, its candidates contest fewer legislative seats and have worse credentials when they do run, its donors contribute less money, and its voters are not as supportive at the polls,” they concluded.

In an interview, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, also pointed to that “self-reinforcing cycle.” She noted the GOP-run Legislature heard only 2% of Democrat-authored bills in the past session.

“Republicans right now are insulated from the will of the people,” she said. “Republicans have been able to starve local governments of resources and escape consequences for that because of gerrymandering.”

Polling suggests there is majority support in Wisconsin for several measures Republicans have blocked, including legalizing marijuana and abortion in most cases, accepting federal Medicaid expansion funding, requiring criminal background checks for private gun sales and — notably — switching to nonpartisan redistricting.

A majority of both Democrats and Republicans support nonpartisan redistricting, according to a recent poll conducted by UW-Madison communications professor Mike Wagner. Support ranged from 51% among suburban Republicans to 70% among urban Democrats. Among rural Republicans, who likely benefit the most from the current maps, 54% support nonpartisan redistricting, the late October poll of 3,064 Wisconsinites found.

And fewer races are competitive. In 2004, there were just 15 Assembly races in which the results were within 10 points of one another. In the next three election cycles the average was 22. After the 2011 redistricting, the average in the next five cycles dropped to 11. This year there were only eight Assembly races that were that close.

Since 2011, 56 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have either passed a resolution or ballot referendum endorsing nonpartisan maps, according to a tally by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

In Iowa, maps are drawn by a nonpartisan state agency, yielding legislative maps in the last decade with an efficiency gap less than 4%. Still, Republicans won all four congressional districts and expanded their majorities in the state House and Senate, where they now have their largest majority since 1980.

A court solution?

Democrats are eyeing the April 4 Wisconsin Supreme Court election as an opportunity to win a liberal majority that might toss out the 2021 legislative maps.

Doug Poland, a lawyer who represented plaintiffs in challenges to the 2011 maps, noted there’s already a robust case file on gerrymandering in the federal court system.

In Gill v. Whitford, a case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, a three-judge federal panel found the 2011 maps were “an unconstitutional political gerrymander.” The panel noted the lopsided margin for Republicans was “not explained by the political geography of Wisconsin nor is it justified by a legitimate state interest.”

The U.S. Supreme Court later ruled the federal courts do not have a role in settling disputes over political gerrymandering, though that left open the ability of state courts to intervene.

“There is already a robust holding of law out there that partisan gerrymandering violates the Constitution,” Poland told Wisconsin Watch. “It would be wholly disingenuous of any state supreme court considering this issue to look at those decisions and say, ‘We disagree with you.’ ”

Republicans would likely counter that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has already settled the mapping dispute. Honoring court precedent is something even liberal justices have defended, said Misha Tseytlin, the state’s former Republican-appointed solicitor general, who argued in favor of the maps in the Gill case.

Tseytlin noted in New York, where partisan gerrymandering was rejected by a court and a special master drew new district boundaries, Democrats won the governor’s race by 6 points but are expected to retain a supermajority in the state Legislature. A major reason for that, he said, was the power of incumbency.

“There are dynamics that often account for why incumbent state legislators win, regardless of the map,” Tseytlin said in an interview. “Because incumbents have a strong advantage.”

The search for alternatives

One way to encourage more competition could be new legislative configurations and voting systems that have been tried in some European countries, said Mark Copelovitch, a political science professor at the La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison who has studied alternative voting and redistricting models abroad.

For example, instead of single, winner-take-all districts, the state could set up multimember districts that could send two or more members of different parties to a legislative chamber, a system used in nine states.

Researchers at Cornell University concluded in a 2020 paper that the fairest and most geographically compact results are accomplished with three-person multimember districts combined with ranked-choice voting — in which voters rank candidates, with the one getting the most first-place votes winning. Surplus votes are transferred to voters’ next preferences.

Under such a system there’s a greater chance places like Democratic Milwaukee and Dane counties could send Republicans to the Legislature, Copelovitch said.

It might also allow Sheboygan to elect a Democrat to the Legislature again.