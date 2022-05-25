Tim Michels changes course, joins fellow GOP governor candidates calling for eliminating Wisconsin Elections Commission

GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Wednesday changed his stance on the state elections commission, joining his fellow Republicans in the race in calling for the complete dismantling of the six-year-old agency that administers elections in the state.

Michels' new position means the Wisconsin Elections Commission would be abolished under plans proposed by all four top Republicans running to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. The six-member bipartisan commission was created by Republicans in 2016, but has since come under fire from members of the GOP for how the 2020 election was administered due to unfounded claims of widespread fraud and mounting pressure from former President Donald Trump.

Michels, co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp, said his about-face comes after discussions he had with delegates and Republican commissioner Robert Spindell at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's annual convention in Middleton over the weekend. Spindell said late last year he's "probably responsible" for many of the commission's split votes in recent meetings, a trend that has made it near impossible for the agency to pass or rescind guidance to local election clerks and fuel for the commission's critics.

"While this evolution may be uncommon in politics, I'm not a politician," Michels said in a statement. "I've come to the conclusion the WEC is not salvageable. To have non-elected officials overseeing the administration of elections has proven to be fundamentally flawed."

Fellow GOP gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Kleefisch, former lieutenant governor under Republican Scott Walker, Kevin Nicholson, a business owner and former Marine, and Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, have called for a complete dismantling of the state Elections Commission. Both Ramthun and Nicholson have said they want to see the Elections Commission eliminated and oversight of elections moved to the Secretary of State's Office. Kleefisch's proposal would move election administration under the Secretary of State or the state Legislature and create a new office within the state Department of Justice to to handle election fraud.

Michels said he's opposed to placing election oversight under the same agencies as his GOP rivals, noting that doing so could give more power to Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, both Democratic incumbents who are seeking reelection this fall.

Michels indicated he wants to see elections overseen by elected officials, but did not say who would take on that role if the commission is dissolved. His campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional details.

The commission is scheduled to meet later Wednesday to vote for the agency's next chair, a position the commissioner will hold heading into the November election and leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

Under state law, the commission chair approves the vote canvass after elections and certifies results. They also set the agenda and can influence how questions are framed.

The commission chair alternates between a Democratic and Republican member every two years. Based on commission rules, the next chair will either be Spindell or Dean Knudson, a former GOP state lawmaker who held the position two years ago.

Kleefisch tweeted Wednesday her support for Spindell as the commission's next chair as a means to :ensure that our laws are followed this election cycle."

Spindell has come under fire for being one of 10 Republicans to sign official-looking documents in late 2021 claiming to be members of the Electoral College seeking to give Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes to former President Donald Trump, who lost to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes in the 2020 election. A handful of Democrats, including two official presidential electors, filed a lawsuit earlier this month alleging that, by signing the paperwork, the fake electors played a role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol.

Michels' new stance comes just weeks after he unveiled a plan earlier this month to overhaul the Wisconsin Elections Commission by repealing all previous election guidance issued by the agency to clerks across the state and terminate the six members of the bipartisan commission — three Republicans and three Democrats — and replace them with new appointments.

Some components of Michels' initial plan remain intact, including his call to fire any agency staff that participated in the creation of formal guidance that failed to comply with state law and banning private election grants and unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes.

Earlier this year, former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to lead the one-party review of the 2020 election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers, listed the "elimination and dismantling" of the Elections Commission as one of his top recommendations to the Legislature.

Vos, who has repeatedly extended Gableman's contract with the state despite no evidence of widespread fraud in the now 18-month-old election, has been adamantly opposed to eliminating the commission. Vos has also rejected Gableman's recommendation that the Legislature consider decertifying the results of the 2020 election, something experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described as a constitutional impossibility.

Calls to dismantle the Elections Commission come just six years after the agency was formed in 2016 by Walker and Republican lawmakers to replace the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board, which itself was created in 2008 in the wake of the 2001 legislative caucus scandal that saw lawmakers from both parties convicted of using taxpayer resources to campaign.

The GAB came under fire from Republicans for its role in an investigation into coordination between Walker's 2012 recall campaign and supposedly independent political groups.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Evers in the Nov. 8 general election.

Evers, who has vetoed multiple bills passed by the GOP-led Legislature aimed at putting restrictions on elections, has said he opposes any effort to make voting harder in Wisconsin.

