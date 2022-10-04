Tim Michels floats possible flat income tax in Baraboo stop

BARABOO — GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told supporters in a packed tavern here Tuesday he is open to considering a flat income tax if elected this fall.

Michels, who faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8, attended the event at the Square Tavern to accept an endorsement from the powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin. Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., said "inflation is running out of control" and vowed to implement "massive tax reform" by lowering the income tax and eliminating the personal property tax on businesses.

“I’m going to sit down with all the smart tax people. We’re going to figure out how low we can get the income tax," Michels said when asked if he'd support a flat income tax. "Right now it looks like we can get it to somewhere around 5%.”

While governors have little impact on inflation, both Michels and Evers have proposed cutting taxes as a way of easing the burden of high costs on residents. Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, in August renewed his call to the GOP-led Legislature to use a portion of the state's projected budget surplus to cut taxes and reduce fuel prices by repealing the state's minimum markup on gas, among other measures.

Legislative leaders rejected Evers' proposal as "a tax gimmick." Republicans have their sights set on unseating Evers this fall, with plans of passing their own tax cuts next legislative session under a Republican governor.

Evers also signed the state's 2021-23 biennial budget last summer, which included more than $2 billion in GOP-authored income tax cuts.

Some legislative Republicans, including lieutenant governor nominee Sen. Roger Roth, have called for completely eliminating Wisconsin's income tax, the oldest in the nation, to make Wisconsin more attractive to out-of-state talent.

A December report from the conservative Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy, which was praised by Republicans including former Gov. Scott Walker and several business groups, broached the idea of increasing the state's general sales tax from 5% to 8% to cover the reduction in tax revenue caused by striking the income tax.

Democrats and groups such as the Wisconsin Budget Project said eliminating the state's progressive income tax while increasing the sales tax would shift the tax burden away from the rich and onto those with low and moderate incomes.

Wisconsin's more than 170-year-old personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings, tools and equipment, has also been a common talking point in the state.

Evers last summer vetoed a bipartisan bill to officially do away with the tax, noting in a veto message he objected to the "unusual and haphazard" process Republicans in the Legislature used to eliminate the tax, which he said could have unintended consequences on railroad and utility taxes, as well as the state's manufacturing and agriculture credit.

But Evers retained in the 2021-23 biennial budget more than $200 million in additional aid to local governments that could be used to make up for lost tax revenue should the personal property tax be eliminated at some point, and he provided Republicans with a model for doing that.

Republicans in the Legislature never took up that model, though, with Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, the lead author of the bill Evers vetoed last summer, accusing the governor at the time of "adding poison pill provisions to appease the left and serve as political cover for those not paying attention."