Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch spar over gas tax in GOP gubernatorial debate

The ongoing fuel tax fight between GOP gubernatorial frontrunners Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch carried over into a Wednesday debate between the three top candidates running for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this November.
The heated exchange between Kleefisch, who served eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker, and Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., took place in a Wednesday debate hosted by WISN-AM. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, also participated in the debate among the three top Republicans running for the party's nomination in the Aug. 9 primary. Recent statewide polling found Kleefisch and Michels were leading the race, separated by 1 percentage point.
Former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch took aim at Michels' previous leadership roles with lobbying groups that supported fuel tax increases, asking Michels, "Do the people you say you lead just do not listen, or are you not taking responsibility?”
Kleefisch was referencing Michels' time as president of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, a group that lobbied for a federal gas tax increase that was also member of a coalition created to improve state roads and infrastructure. That coalition said the fuel tax was "becoming necessary" to fund state roads.
Michels also served on the executive board of the Transportation Development Association. That group's former leader, who currently serves as Evers' transportation secretary, advocated for higher gas taxes and vehicle registration fees in 2018. Michels Corp. is currently a member of the TDA.
Michels said he was one of several individuals to vet issues raised by the groups and he didn't always agree with the final decision.
“This is not an authoritarian rule when you’re leader of an organization, you need to come to consensus and if you can, so be it” Michels said.
Kleefisch responded to previous reporting on Michels' ties to the groups, adding, "You’ve got to take responsibility for some of these organizations."
Michels referenced his military and business experience, adding, "I'm telling you, my word is good."
“You don’t get to grow a business to 8,000 employees if you have an integrity problem," he said. "When I say I’ve said I will never raise gas taxes, and I pledge I will never raise gas taxes, you can take it to the bank.”
Kleefisch and Michels have been sparring over the fuel tax for weeks now, with the former lieutenant governor attacking Michels by name — along with President Joe Biden and Evers — in a recent ad where she criticized high gas prices while she fills up her minivan at the pump.
“Tim Michels pushed for years to raise our gas tax while getting rich from massive government contracts," Kleefisch said in the ad. "Tim Michels is out for himself.”
Michels called Kleefisch's ad "completely false," and days later released his own ad showing an image of Kleefisch while describing attacks from "the corrupt establishment."
"These attacks on me, it’s what happens when the establishment gets desperate," Michels said in the ad while sitting behind the wheel of a pickup.
"The former Lieutenant Governor continues to amp up the falsehoods," Michels tweeted last week. "Ronald Reagan is rolling over in his grave with her violation of the 11th commandment. All this lying makes her unfit to be governor."
The "Eleventh Commandment" was a phrase coined by former President Reagan that stated, "Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican."
The June Marquette Law School Poll found that 27% of Republican primary voters supported Michels, while 26% supported Kleefisch. Ramthun polled more than 20 points below Michels and Kleefisch in June. Business owner Adam Fischer, who was not included in the poll, is also running in the Aug. 9 primary.
The winner will go on to face Evers, who is seeking a second term, on Nov. 8.
1 of 9
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Where Wisconsin's top 10 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates stand on abortion
Six months out from the November election, Republican and Democratic senatorial and gubernatorial candidates could hardly differ more on abortion policy.
