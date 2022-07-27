Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch spar over gas tax in GOP gubernatorial debate

The ongoing fuel tax fight between GOP gubernatorial frontrunners Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch carried over into a Wednesday debate between the three top candidates running for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this November.

The heated exchange between Kleefisch, who served eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker, and Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., took place in a Wednesday debate hosted by WISN-AM. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, also participated in the debate among the three top Republicans running for the party's nomination in the Aug. 9 primary. Recent statewide polling found Kleefisch and Michels were leading the race, separated by 1 percentage point.

Former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch took aim at Michels' previous leadership roles with lobbying groups that supported fuel tax increases, asking Michels, "Do the people you say you lead just do not listen, or are you not taking responsibility?”

Michels vehemently denied Kleefisch's allegations, adding that the vast majority of his company’s business is work that “consumes massive amounts of fossil fuel, of gasoline, of diesel.”

“I would have to be the dumbest businessman in the history of the world to want to raise fuel costs, to want to raise the cost on 96% of my business," Michels said.

"I’ve stated all along I have never once said I want to raise the gas tax," Michels added. "I think it’s very unfair, very disingenuous to use words lightly to say that I am a gas tax raiser."

Kleefisch was referencing Michels' time as president of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, a group that lobbied for a federal gas tax increase that was also member of a coalition created to improve state roads and infrastructure. That coalition said the fuel tax was "becoming necessary" to fund state roads.

Michels also served on the executive board of the Transportation Development Association. That group's former leader, who currently serves as Evers' transportation secretary, advocated for higher gas taxes and vehicle registration fees in 2018. Michels Corp. is currently a member of the TDA.

Michels said he was one of several individuals to vet issues raised by the groups and he didn't always agree with the final decision.

“This is not an authoritarian rule when you’re leader of an organization, you need to come to consensus and if you can, so be it” Michels said.

Kleefisch responded to previous reporting on Michels' ties to the groups, adding, "You’ve got to take responsibility for some of these organizations."

Michels referenced his military and business experience, adding, "I'm telling you, my word is good."

“You don’t get to grow a business to 8,000 employees if you have an integrity problem," he said. "When I say I’ve said I will never raise gas taxes, and I pledge I will never raise gas taxes, you can take it to the bank.”

Kleefisch and Michels have been sparring over the fuel tax for weeks now, with the former lieutenant governor attacking Michels by name — along with President Joe Biden and Evers — in a recent ad where she criticized high gas prices while she fills up her minivan at the pump.

“Tim Michels pushed for years to raise our gas tax while getting rich from massive government contracts," Kleefisch said in the ad. "Tim Michels is out for himself.”

Michels called Kleefisch's ad "completely false," and days later released his own ad showing an image of Kleefisch while describing attacks from "the corrupt establishment."

"These attacks on me, it’s what happens when the establishment gets desperate," Michels said in the ad while sitting behind the wheel of a pickup.

"The former Lieutenant Governor continues to amp up the falsehoods," Michels tweeted last week. "Ronald Reagan is rolling over in his grave with her violation of the 11th commandment. All this lying makes her unfit to be governor."

The "Eleventh Commandment" was a phrase coined by former President Reagan that stated, "Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican."

The June Marquette Law School Poll found that 27% of Republican primary voters supported Michels, while 26% supported Kleefisch. Ramthun polled more than 20 points below Michels and Kleefisch in June. Business owner Adam Fischer, who was not included in the poll, is also running in the Aug. 9 primary.

The winner will go on to face Evers, who is seeking a second term, on Nov. 8.