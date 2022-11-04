Tim Michels: 'Republicans will never lose another election' ... because they'll do such a great job

“Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I’m elected governor."

— Tim Michels

So said the Republican nominee for governor during a campaign stop in Jefferson County on Halloween, and Democrats are hoping it makes you very, very afraid.

In the days since, a slew of mainstream and left-wing media outlets, Democrats, and even late-night TV host Seth Meyers have pointed to the statement as another sign that Republicans — led by election-denying former president Donald Trump — are the party of overthrowing democracy and installing themselves as a permanent dictatorship.

Well, not quite — at least in this case.

Michels' statement came after he spent about two minutes talking about what he's heard from two groups who traditionally vote for Democrats: inner-city Black people in Milwaukee and union members.

People in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood tell him "they want to get crime down, they want to have better educational opportunities for their sons and daughters," he said. "Their platform, their interests, is the same thing as my platform."

Then he channels the "trades guys," whom he says he runs into "all the time."

"'They tell us to vote for the Democrats all the time,'" Michels says they tell him, "'but I tell you what: I'm voting for you, and everybody at work I know is voting for you because the Democratic Party has left us. It's all about the acronyms. It's all about LGBTQ and CRT and BLM. I just want to go to work, raise my family, go to church on Sunday, go to my kid's ballgame, and the Democratic Party doesn't care about any of that.' Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I'm elected governor."

So what's the rest of the story?

Michels was indeed tapping into some pretty scary stuff, at least for Democrats, but it didn't have anything to do with overthrowing democracy. Rather, what frightens Democrats is that Michels' courting of Black and union voters might be just effective enough give him the governor's mansion.

He's got at least some reason to believe it might.

Not since Ronald Reagan has a Republican presidential candidate narrowed the gap between union and nonunion support like Donald Trump did in 2016. And while Black people overwhelmingly voted for Hilary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, Trump increased his share of the Black vote from that 2016 election to the one two years ago.

Michels, who's been endorsed by Trump and shied away from criticizing the former president, is hoping to tap into those trends, and believes the way to do so is to convince just enough union members and Black people that the GOP will do more for them than Democrats will.

That was the all-important context to Michels' Republicans-never-losing-another-vote statement.

"We are going to make sure that the working men and the working women, the working families in Wisconsin, understand that the Republican Party is their best bet for happiness, for success, for better opportunity for their sons and daughters," Michels also said at that Jefferson County appearance.

Michels wasn't touting Republican plans for killing democracy. He was doing what politicians always do: promising that if you vote for them, your life will get better.