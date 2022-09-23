Tim Michels shifts stance on 1849 abortion ban, says he will support exceptions

Marking a shift from previous comments he's made on Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels now says he would sign into law a bill allowing exceptions for rape and incest — provisions not currently offered under the state's more than 170-year-old law.

Michels' comments were quick to draw criticism from incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who will face the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp. in the Nov. 8 election. The issue of reproductive rights has become a rallying cry among Democrats leading up to the election following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.

Michels was asked Friday by WISN-AM host Dan O'Donnell, "If you’re elected governor and if the presumably Republican Legislature hands you a bill that says, ‘We are banning abortion in Wisconsin, but there will be exceptions for rape or incest,’ would you sign it?”

"Yes, I would sign that bill,” Michels said.

"I am pro-life, I make no apologies for that," Michels added. "But I also understand this is a representative democracy, and if the people, in this case the Legislature, brought a bill before me as you just stated, I would sign that.”

Michels, who had previously said he supports the state's 1849 abortion law — which prohibits abortions from the time of conception unless it's necessary to save the mother's life — as written, downplayed his response as a change of position.

"I understand that the governor, you know, you're not the ultimate authority on things, that you work with the Legislature … the state Senate, the Assembly, they're closest to the people," Michels said. "So if yes, that bill was put before me, I would sign it."

Responding to a Wisconsin State Journal questionnaire leading up to his Aug. 9 primary victory, Michels said he supports Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban. He added he supports contraception, including emergency forms like the pill known as Plan B, and said he would also boost counseling and other resources for women with unplanned pregnancies.

A month earlier, in a June interview with WISN-12, Michels said "the 1849 law is an exact mirror of my position and my position is an exact mirror of the 1849 law as well.”

Asked to clarify that he would not support exceptions for rape or incest, as some state Republicans have said they will consider, Michels said "that's correct."

In audio obtained from a Dane County GOP event earlier this month and posted online by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Michels told attendees he was receiving pressure to ease his stance on abortion. Michels said he supports abortion when necessary to protect the life of the mother, but added, "I’m not going to soften my stance on abortion."

Marquette Law School's most recent poll, conducted earlier this month, found that 63% of respondents oppose the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, while 83% said the state should allow a woman to obtain a legal abortion if she becomes pregnant as the result of rape or incest. Ten percent of respondents said abortions should not be allowed in those instances.

Evers' campaign spokesperson Kayla Anderson responded to Michels' most recent comments that "last-minute lies to save a flailing campaign aren’t going to fool Wisconsinites."

"He’ll say or do anything to win an election, and he can’t be trusted to protect reproductive freedom," Anderson added.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Courtney Beyer said Michels "has no interest in giving an inch on abortion."

"He has made it clear since he started his campaign that he wants the most extreme ban on abortion in Wisconsin," Beyer said. “Sorry Tim, there is no walking back your extreme anti-abortion stances.”

Asked if Michels' latest comments represent a change of position on the topic, Michels' spokesperson Anna Kelly took aim at Evers, pointing to anti-abortion bills vetoed by the governor in the past.

Evers has joined a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state's abortion ban. He also has vetoed multiple GOP-authored anti-abortion bills, including legislation — which he also vetoed in 2019 — to impose criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care in the extremely rare circumstance in which a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt. Violators would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

"Tony Evers is so extreme on this issue that he has twice vetoed born-alive bills, which would have required medical professionals to render aid to a fully delivered baby in the event of a failed partial birth abortion," Kelly said.

Doctors have said babies are almost never born alive after failed abortion attempts and in the rare instances in which they are, doctors are already ethically and legally bound to try to keep them alive.