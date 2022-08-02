Tim Michels spends $4 million in July leading up to GOP gubernatorial primary

Republican Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., spent another $4 million of his own money on his largely self-funded bid for governor in the final full month before the Aug. 9 primary.

In state legislative races, candidates are running for the first time this year in districts generally more partisan and less competitive than the last 10 years, yet candidate and partisan committee fundraising has never been more lucrative, a new report shows.

Pre-primary campaign finance reports filed Monday covering July show that Michels, who has been backed by former President Donald Trump, has poured nearly $12 million of his own funds into his campaign since entering the race in late April. In July alone, Michels spent $2.3 million on television ads and another $360,000 on online advertising.

Michels is in a sharply contested primary with fellow Republican and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who raised more than $550,000 in July and more than $7.5 million since entering the race back in September, according to reports filed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Other Republicans in the race include state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who reported raising less than $18,000 last month, and Adam Fischer, who raised about $250.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, in the Nov. 8 election. Evers raised more than $1.1 million last month, bringing his total since the start of the year to more than $11 million.

Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but they can offer a glimpse into the campaign or party's organization, donor base and overall support.

In addition to Trump, who will host a Friday rally in Waukesha County to support his chosen candidate, Michels has also been endorsed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence - once a close ally to Trump who, like the former president, is mulling his own 2024 prospects - and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a fierce rival turned close ally of Trump who won Wisconsin's 2016 presidential primary. She's also been backed by former Gov. Scott Walker, who she served under for eight years, and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

Michels and Kleefisch were leading the race, separated by 1 percentage point, in June statewide polling. Ramthun, who has been endorsed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, polled more than 20 points behind Michels and Kleefisch in the poll. Business owner Adam Fischer, who is also running in the Aug. 9 primary, was not included in the poll.

Legislative fundraising

The roughly $7.5 million legislative candidates and partisan campaign committees raised in the first six months of 2022 breaks the previous $7.12 million record covering the first half of 2020, according to a new report from Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, an organization that tracks campaign finances. In the first half of 2018 — the last time there were gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and legislative races in the same year — the campaigns and candidates raised just over $5.9 million.

The Republican campaign committees for the Senate and Assembly raised a combined total of $2.27 million, compared with about $920,000 from the Democratic campaigns.

Here are the five top-earning candidates of the first half of 2022:

• Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, brought in $547,972

• Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, brought in $248,451

• Republican Brian Westrate of Fall Creek, who is running in the 23rd Senate District to replace retiring Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, brought in $144,057;

• Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, made $131,774;

• Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, who's running in the 19th Senate District to replace Lt. Gov. candidate Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, made $125,802.

Of the five candidates, Doyle's district is the most competitive, with a 1% Republican lean according to an analysis by Marquette Law School research fellow John Johnson. Doyle is facing a primary challenge against Republican Ryan Huebsch, who made about $26,000 in the first half of 2022.

Shankland's district leans Democratic by 7 points. She will face off against the winner between Republicans Robert Glisczinski, who brought in about $2,600 in the first half of 2022, and Scott Soik, who brought in about $9,600 in the same time frame.

Westrate is running is a solidly Republican district but faces two other Republicans in the primary: Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, raised $20,400 in the race; Sandra Scholz brought in about $7,250.

Smith's district leans Republican by 2 points. His Republican challenger, Dave Estenson, raised $28,725 in the first half of 2022.

Cabral-Guevara is running in a Senate district that has a 5-point Republican lean. Her Republican challenger, Andrew Thomsen, raised $25,000 by the end of June. The winner between them will face off against Democrat Kristin Alfheim, who raised about $52,000 in the first half of 2022.