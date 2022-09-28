Tim Michels spends another $5 million on campaign leading up to Nov. 8 contest with Tony Evers

Republican business owner Tim Michels pumped another $5 million of his own money into his largely self-funded gubernatorial campaign in the roughly one-month span between late July and the end of August, new campaign finance reports show.
Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., also raised more than $400,000 in donations between July 26 and Aug. 31, according to reports filed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Almost half those funds came from 10 individuals who donated $20,000, the maximum amount allowed under state law.
Michels, who pledged early in his candidacy to largely self-fund his campaign, is in a hotly contested race against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall. Evers reported raising almost $4.6 million over the 37-day filing period, with nearly $1.6 million coming from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and more than $2.9 million from private donors, including ten $20,000 donations. The election is Nov. 8.
Evers spent nearly $6 million over the 37-day span and had about $6.18 million on hand at the close of August. Michels spent about $4.4 million over the filing period, with more than $3.1 million of that going toward television ads. Evers spent about $4.4 million on television ads over that span.
Despite entering the race in late-April, Michels has poured roughly $15.7 million of his own funds into his campaign. He has also raised about $490,000 in donations. Evers, meanwhile, has raised about $15.7 million so far this year and more than $26 million since the start of 2021.
Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but they can offer a glimpse into the campaign or party's organization, donor base and overall support.
