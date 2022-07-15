Tim Michels spends more than $7.7 million on gubernatorial campaign leading up to GOP primary

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has spent more than $7.7 million of his own money on his campaign since entering the race in late April, campaign finance reports filed Friday show.
The millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp. who has secured key GOP endorsements from former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Tommy Thompson, also raised about $260,000 in individual donations to what has so far been a largely self-funded campaign.
All told, Michels spent close to $6.2 million on television ads and more than $712,000 on online advertising. He reported having about $320,000 cash on hand at the end of June. He also reported paying almost $77,000 to his company for administrative expenses, campaign IT maintenance, office rent and other costs.
“Tim Michels has proven he has the relevant experience, conservative agenda, dependable resources and broad campaign organization necessary to beat Tony Evers this fall," Michels' campaign manager Patrick McNulty said in a statement. "The campaign has had a fantastic first few months and we’re getting stronger every day."
Michels is in a sharply contested gubernatorial primary with fellow Republican and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who raised more than $3.6 million in the first half of the year and about $7 million total since entering the race back in September. Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker, who she served under for eight years, and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers including GOP leaders Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.
Other Republicans in the race include state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who reported raising about $172,000 in the first six months of 2022, and Adam Fischer, who raised about $8,700 so far this year.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, in the Nov. 8 election. Evers has raised $10.1 million in the first half of 2022 and more than $20 million since the start of 2021. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has donated roughly $4.3 million to Evers' campaign so far this year.
Both Evers and Kleefisch received donations of $20,000, the maximum individual amount allowed for statewide candidates in Wisconsin, from more than 20 different individuals.
Business consultant Kevin Nicholson, who dropped out of the race about a month before the GOP primary, raised more than $445,000 in the first six months of the year. He spent roughly $315,000 on his campaign efforts, according to campaign finance reports.
Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but they can offer a glimpse into the campaign or party's organization, donor base and overall support.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending, reported earlier this month that close to $25 million had already been spent by outside groups on Wisconsin's gubernatorial election. Spending, particularly from outside groups, national donors and super PACs, will likely begin to ramp up after the August primary.
Last month's Marquette Law School Poll found that 27% of Republican primary voters support Michels, while 26% support Kleefisch. Ramthun was supported by 3% of respondents.
Polling also found Evers holding a slight edge in head-to-head matchups with the major Republicans in the race. The Democratic governor was the pick of 47% of respondents in a head-to-head scenario with Kleefisch, who received 43% support. Against Michels, who had not previously been featured in a Marquette poll, Evers held a 48-41 advantage. Evers also fared better against Ramthun, (51-34).
As was the case leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin dramatically outraised the Republican Party of Wisconsin according to reports covering late-March through the end of June.
In that span, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin raised more than $6.4 million, with nearly $6 million of that coming from individual donations. In the same span, the Republican Party of Wisconsin reported raising about $274,000.
All told, the state Democratic Party raised more than $10.4 million in the first half of the year, compared with almost $966,000 raised by the state Republican Party. The state Republican Party, which chose not to endorse candidates in several statewide elections this year, including for governor, spent a little over $1 million in the first six months of 2022. The state Democratic Party, which does not endorse candidates before the primary, spent nearly $9 million in the same span.
Secretary of state
State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who is running for Wisconsin secretary of state, reported raising just over $98,000 in the first six months of the year, more than five times the roughly $19,000 raised by incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette.
Loudenbeck is seeking to put the office in charge of more electoral responsibilities, which are currently managed by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. La Follette, who has held the seat since 1983 and is seeking his 11th overall term in office, has said he is running to maintain the office's limited duties.
La Follette, 82, will first face Democratic challenger Alexia Sabor, who raised about $14,600, in the Aug. 9 primary. Republicans Justin Schmidtka and Jay Schroeder, who raised about $2,200 and $7,800, respectively, will meet Loudenbeck in the GOP primary. Schmidtka and Schroeder have also said the office should take on more election duties.
The winners will go on to the Nov. 8 election.
Fundraising in the first half of 2022 by other statewide candidates:
Attorney General
Josh Kaul (I), D: $1,195,694
Adam Jarchow, R: $447,622
Eric Toney, R: $102,186
Karen Mueller, R: $42,271
Secretary of State
Amy Loudenbeck, R: $98,012
Doug La Follette (I), D: $19,057
Alexia Sabor, D: $14,656
Jay Schroeder, R: $7,803
Justin Schmidtka, R: $2,156
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
RUTHIE HAUGE, THE CAPITAL TIMES
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Management consultant and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson has called himself "100% pro-life" and said he prays Roe gets overturned.
While he once supported abortion rights, Nicholson said in a survey that he would ban abortions in all cases.
"I’m honored to be the only candidate for governor endorsed by both Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action PAC," he said in a statement.
As governor, Nicholson said he would "(end) state funding of Planned Parenthood and (support) existing pregnancy resource centers around our state."
Timothy Ramthun
State Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who is running for governor, also has called himself "100% pro-life."
Ramthun and Nicholson are the only two gubernatorial candidates endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin, a group that opposes abortion ban exceptions for rape, incest or the life and health of the mother.
He also voted against a package of anti-abortion legislation because they contained exceptions for when abortion would be permitted.
"A child should never suffer for the sins of their mothers or fathers, and all life is sacred," he said in a statement.
