Tim Michels spends more than $7.9 million on gubernatorial campaign leading up to GOP primary

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has spent more than $7.9 million of his own money on his campaign since entering the race in late April, campaign finance reports filed Friday show.

The millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp. who has secured key GOP endorsements from former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Tommy Thompson, also raised about $60,000 in individual donations to what has so far been a largely self-funded campaign.

All told, Michels spent close to $6.2 million on television ads and more than $712,000 on online advertising. He reported having about $320,000 cash on hand at the end of June. He also reported paying almost $77,000 to his company for administrative expenses, campaign IT maintenance, office rent and other costs.

“Tim Michels has proven he has the relevant experience, conservative agenda, dependable resources and broad campaign organization necessary to beat Tony Evers this fall,” Michels’ campaign manager Patrick McNulty said in a statement. “The campaign has had a fantastic first few months and we’re getting stronger every day.”

Michels is in a sharply contested primary with fellow Republican and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who raised more than $3.6 million in the first half of the year and about $7 million total since entering the race back in September. Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker, who she served under for eight years, and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

Other Republicans in the race include state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who reported raising about $172,000 in the first six months of 2022, and Adam Fischer, who raised about $8,700 so far this year.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, in the Nov. 8 election. Evers has raised $10.1 million in the first half of 2022 and more than $20 million since the start of 2021. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has donated roughly $4.3 million to Evers’ campaign so far this year.

Both Evers and Kleefisch received donations of $20,000, the maximum individual amount allowed for statewide candidates in Wisconsin, from more than 20 different individuals.

Business consultant Kevin Nicholson, who dropped out of the race about a month before the GOP primary, raised more than $445,000 in the first six months of the year. He spent roughly $315,000 on his campaign efforts, according to campaign finance reports.

Show of strength

Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but they can offer a glimpse into the campaign or party’s organization, donor base and overall support.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending, reported earlier this month that close to $25 million had already been spent by outside groups on Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election. Spending, particularly from outside groups, national donors and super PACs, will likely begin to ramp up after the August primary.

Last month’s Marquette Law School Poll found that 27% of Republican primary voters support Michels, while 26% support Kleefisch. Ramthun was supported by 3% of respondents.

Polling also found Evers holding a slight edge in head-to-head matchups with the major Republicans in the race. The Democratic governor was the pick of 47% of respondents in a head-to-head scenario with Kleefisch, who received 43% support. Against Michels, who had not previously been featured in a Marquette poll, Evers held a 48-41 advantage. Evers also fared better against Ramthun, (51-34).

No contest

As was the case leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin dramatically outraised the Republican Party of Wisconsin, according to reports covering late March through the end of June.

In that span, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin raised more than $6.4 million, with nearly $6 million of that coming from individual donations. In the same span, the Republican Party of Wisconsin reported raising about $274,000.

All told, the state Democratic Party raised more than $10.4 million in the first half of the year, compared with almost $966,000 raised by the state Republican Party. The state Republican Party, which chose not to endorse candidates in several statewide elections this year, including for governor, spent a little over $1 million in the first six months of 2022. The state Democratic Party, which does not endorse candidates before the primary, spent nearly $9 million in the same span.

Secretary of state

State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who is running for Wisconsin secretary of state, reported raising just over $98,000 in the first six months of the year, more than five times the roughly $19,000 raised by incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette.

Loudenbeck is seeking to put the office in charge of more electoral responsibilities, which are currently managed by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. La Follette, who has held the seat since 1983 and is seeking his 11th overall term in office, has said he is running to maintain the office’s limited duties.

La Follette, 82, will first face Democratic challenger Alexia Sabor, who raised about $14,600, in the Aug. 9 primary. Republicans Justin Schmidtka and Jay Schroeder, who raised about $2,200 and $7,800, respectively, will meet Loudenbeck in the GOP primary. Schmidtka and Schroeder have also said the office should take on more election duties.

The winners will go on to the Nov. 8 election.

In the race for state attorney general, Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul reported raising $1,195,694 in the first half of 2022. Among Republicans vying to unseat Kaul, Eric Toney reported raising $102,186; Adam Jarchow, $447,622; and Karen Mueller, $42,271.

Other statewide races

Fundraising reported for the the first half of 2022:

Lieutenant governor

Roger Roth, R: $253,293

Sara Rodriguez, D: $231,208

Patrick Testin, R: $133,370

Will Martin, R: $63,579

Peng Her, D: $28,205

David Varnam, R: $22,480

Kyle Yudes, R: $20,874

Jonathan Wichman, R: $11,423

Cindy Werner, R: $4,942

David King, R: N/A

State treasurer

Gillian Battino, D: $259,930

Angelito Terorio, D: $36,716

John Leiber, R: $8,257

Orlando Owens, R: N/A

Aaron Richardson, D: $9,383

This story has been updated to correct the amount that Michels spent on his campaign. He spent $7.9 million of his own funds, not $7.7 million.