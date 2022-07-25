Tom Nelson drops out of U.S. Senate race, endorses Mandela Barnes

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is suspending his campaign because he ran out of money and is endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the race, he announced Monday.

Among the top four candidates, Nelson was in last place in fundraising and trailed the pack in the latest Marquette Law School Polls.

In offering Barnes his endorsement, he said he's supporting the one candidate who isn't trying to buy this election. Candidates Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry has put over $12 million in the race and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski has loaned her campaign around $3.6 million.

Barnes was leading the Democratic pack in June's Marquette Law School Poll with 25% support from likely Democratic primary voters. Lasry had 21%, Godlewski had 9% and Nelson had 7%. The winner among Barnes, Lasry and Godlewski at the Aug. 9 primary will take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Nov. 8.

"After we defeat Johnson, we'll work to get big money out of politics so the next underdog candidate has a better shot," Nelson said on Twitter.

"The good news is, I'm proud to say that the progressive vote is consolidated," he said in a video posted on Twitter. "The progressive family is one because today, I'm endorsing Mandela Barnes for the US Senate."

Nelson's endorsement of Barnes come as Lasry, the candidate polling second to Barnes in the Marquette Law School Poll, threw $6.5 million into his campaign in the last quarter.

"Unfortunately, money matters way too much in politics and running against two self-funding millionaires proved too much for this pastor's kid," Nelson said in a statement.

Among the top Democratic candidates, only Nelson and Barnes hadn't loaned money to their campaigns. But Barnes led Nelson in grassroots funding in every quarter since joining the race. Barnes brought in $2.1 million last quarter and Nelson brought in $227,000.

“I deeply respect Tom Nelson’s commitment to the working people in this state and I’m thankful for his endorsement,” Barnes said in a statement. “It will take all of us coming together in every corner of this state to beat Ron Johnson.”

Nelson launched his bid in October 2020, before any of his top competitors in the race. Trying to fight his way toward the top, Nelson had been the candidate most likely to go negative on his Democratic opponents, including Barnes, whom he said flip-flops on issues and tucks away his policy promises.

Asked his stance on health care policy at liberal group Our Wisconsin Revolution’s Democratic candidate forum, Nelson said, “I support Medicare for All. I do not support just a pathway to Medicare for All. I don’t bury it in one sentence on Page 10 of a supposed economic plan,” referencing Barnes’ statement that he supported “building a path to Medicare for All” on the fifth page of a small business plan Barnes released in February.

During the Democratic U.S. Senate debate on July 17, Nelson slammed Godlewski for not voting in the 2016 election, leading her to say she didn't need to be be lectured by men, though she didn't address why she didn't vote.

Nelson had consistently called Lasry a wealthy candidate who's out of touch with Wisconsinites.